Black Clover chapter 368: Release date & spoiler speculation

Black Clover chapter 368 has been delayed, and here, we will help you find out its new release date and time. Besides that, the post will also allow you to learn about the events that could happen in the upcoming chapter.

In the previous chapter of Black Clover, several unpredicted events took place, be it Asta lending a helping hand to one of his enemies or the witch queen choosing someone as her successor. These unforeseen and twisted events are the reason for fans’ curiosity toward the next chapter.

Now, let’s jump into the article to find out when will Black Clover chapter 368 get released and what we should look forward to from the chapter.

Black Clover chapter 368 will be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, August 20, 2023. We have listed the timings below so that you can keep track of it as per your time zone:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am EDT

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

Black Clover chapter 368 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Black Cover chapter 367 showed Paladin Damnatio getting overpowered by Asta. However, when the boy assured of saving him, the paladin realized his mistake. However, it is yet to see whether Asta will be able to keep his promise or if Damnatio will die.

On the other side, Vanessa takes on the role of the new Witch Queen, but seeing her childish behavior, it’s difficult to predict if she can handle the responsibilities that came her way with the title. Hence, the upcoming chapter might also bring answers to such questions.

Besides these, Black Clover chapter 368 may also shed some light on several predicted battles in the Clover Kingdom. For instance, Morgen vs. Yami and Acier vs. Noelle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

