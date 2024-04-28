Anime fans can’t believe how bad CGI in new show looks

A spring 2024 anime series has garnered a bit of unexpected attention online, thanks to some dodgy CGI that fans are calling among the worst seen in the medium recently.

This year has been strong for anime shows so far, with the likes of Solo Leveling and Kaiju No 8 setting a high bar. Demon Slayer Season 4 and My Hero Academia Season 7 are about to arrive as well, no doubt pushing the envelope even further.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy, a lesser known isekai anime, returned this April with the second cour of Season 2. The effects have pushed it into conversation, for being unintentionally hilarious.

Article continues after ad

As Chibi Reviews notes in their post, the 3D used for a big monster doesn’t quite hold up alongside a lot of other productions. Viewers in the replies agree.

“This is genuinely the worst CGI I’ve ever seen in an anime besides Ex-Arm. There’s no way this is meant to be serious,” reads one reply.

Article continues after ad

“Misfit fell off HARDCORE!” says another. “I mean it was never really amazing but at least I had fun with Season 1!”

One response compares The Misfit of Demon King Academy to KamiKatsu, another series with questionable effects work for particular monsters. Dodgy CGI might be an uncommon ailment, but there are multiple sufferers.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to keep in mind, effects work like this is often a symptom of structural issues like low resource, crunch, and poor management. A recent study on the anime industry found that many workers are still overworked and underpaid — one of the effects of such conditions is a deterioration in the quality of work.

For more, check out the best upcoming anime you can watch soon.