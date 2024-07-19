Dragon Ball Daima divides fans with new character designs

Dragon Ball Daima has revealed new character designs, with fans left divided ahead of the anime’s release.

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world, with several spin-offs and movies under its belt. Its next release is an anime adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s manga, Dragon Ball Daima.

The story centers on Goku and Kaiōshin as they turn into kids by a demon. Now, they must find a way to return to their original bodies. However, that’s easier said than done when the villains are stronger than ever.

While the series doesn’t have an official release date yet, it will start airing in October 2024. It’s also revealed its revamped character designs, including Gomah, Masked Majin, Glorio, Goku, Supreme Kai, Vegeta, and Piccolo.

One fan shares, “As much as I really want to watch his for Toriyama, I just can’t because the terrible designs and chibi style is not doing it for me. Also, I don’t want to force myself to watch this too. Plus I have Bleach Blood War Part 3 and Arifureta Season 3 too.”

“Personally I would have liked if Goku’s hair would be more off-model from previews and they took away the shine, it makes it look almost bubble gum-like. Cannot wait for the show though,” another wrote.

A third wrote, “It’s clear that the masked majin is Panji, but the most interesting thing is that we finally have the name and design of the new villain.”

However, while some fans are unhappy with the new design, others are pleased with the update.

One of them tweeted, “New Dragon Ball makes my soul happy. No basement-dwelling loser on here is gonna make me hate it, you all can be miserable alone.”

