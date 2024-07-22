Tower of God Season 2 trashed as “embarrassment” after latest episode

Tower of God Season 2 is now two episodes in, and to say fans aren’t happy would be an understatement, as the quality has been slammed by viewers.

It’s taken four years for Tower of God Season 2 to reach our screens. A studio change among various other setbacks stopped one of the best anime of 2020 from getting a followup in short order.

Sadly, the anime show doesn’t seem to be worth the wait, as viewers are already frustrated by what appear to be cut corners in production.

“Okay the animation, dialogue/subs, and random cuts/zoom ins are actually trash,” writers one commenter on Reddit. “This is awful compared to Jujutsu Kaisen or Tower of God Season 1. Just gonna read the manga to see what happened to the crew, not worth waiting for this mess.”

Such sentiment is echoed in a reply that dubs the latest episode as “embarrassing”, a theme of the discussion. “Cutting budget. So damn bad. What an embarrassment,” adds another Redditor.

“Animation is really disappointing this episode. The sequence between Bam and Love was supposed to be fire but looks awful,” another commenter states.

This is not a good sign for the remaining episodes, a seasons usually start strong before gradually getting worse due to tighter deadlines. The second season of Tower of God might just roll downhill from here.

Really, this is a symptom of a much larger problem for anime, where work conditions are becoming harsher and harsher. Long hours and burnout are becoming more common, according to a survey conducted by the Nippon Anime and Film Culture Association, which inherently leads to lackluster output.

Hopefully Tower of God gets better late in the season, otherwise some great potential is being squandered.