10 best Isekai anime you need to watch

In an Isekai anime, a character travels to another world — so here’s a look at the ten best anime you need to watch.

Although the Shonen and Seinen genres are incredibly popular among anime fans, there are other categories that have a wide fanbase. Isekai stories are usually fantasy set up in another world.

An Isekai genre follows a protagonist who is either transported or reincarnated into another world. The protagonist then uses their new identity to settle in a new world. These anime are generally popular, fun, creative, and sometimes even romantic.

The protagonists have a lot of room for self-growth and character development. A lot of Isekai anime are introduced every year, some of which often end up becoming fan favorites. From romance anime fantasies to intense action, we bring you a list of the best Isekai anime series and a movie.

10. Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke’s Mansion

Crunchyroll

Adapted from a manhwa of the same name, this underrated anime follows Park Eunha, who finds herself living in a novel after her death. However, the worst part is that she has possessed Raeliana McMillian, a side character destined to die at the hands of her fiancée.

However, Raeliana, who already knows how the future will turn out to be, has no intention of accepting her fate. Unable to break up with her persistent fiancée, she makes a deal with Duke Noah Wynknight, the novel’s male lead.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

9. The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent

Crunchyroll

Based on a light novel, the series follows Sei Takanashi, who finds herself in an unfamiliar world that desperately needs a living Saint. However, they mistakenly summon two girls, and the prince of the kingdom believes Sei is not the Saint.

Unaware of her magical powers, Sei tries to find a purpose in the unknown world. She slowly begins to awaken her powers as she helps the people, who soon hail her as the kingdom’s hero. This romantic yet slow-paced anime currently has two seasons with 12 episodes each.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

8. Overlord

Crunchyroll

Overlord is set in a power virtual reality game called “Yggdrasil.” As the final hour of the game has come, a power wizard named Momonga decides to spend his last few moments in the game. However, as the servers shut down, Momonga finds himself fully conscious of his character.

Moreover, even the non-player characters have developed individual personalities. Despite the strange situation, Momonga commands his servants to help him investigate the cause. He also starts taking control of the world in hopes of finding others in the same predicament.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll & Netflix

7. The Rising of the Shield Hero

Crunchyroll

The story is set in the kingdom of Melromarc, where an old tale of four otherworldly heroes, each one wielding either a sword, spear, bow, or shield, will save the land from the calamity that has been told for generations. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, the kingdom summons these heroes.

The call is answered from modern-day Japan. The series follows Naofumi Iwatani, who is given the title of “Shield Hero” and is considered to be the weakest due to a lack of offensive abilities. As all the heroes begin their journey, Naofumi only has the princess as his companion. However, he’s now a criminal after the princess steals his money and accuses him of taking advantage of her. Naofumi then begins a quest for vengeance.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

6. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Crunchyroll

The series follows Urano Motosu, who loves literature books. Just before fulfilling her dream of becoming a librarian, she dies in an accident. In her final moments, she wishes to read more books in her next life. Her wish comes true when she reincarnates as a five-year-old girl, Myne, living in a medieval era.

Not only is Myne in frail health, but she also lacks books at her disposal. Since the world doesn’t have printing presses yet, each one of them is written and copied by hand. Thus, they’re so expensive that only a few nobles can afford them. However, Myne is determined to rise through the challenge. Since she doesn’t have books, she will make them herself.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

5. Saga of Tanya the Evil

Crunchyroll

This underrated Isekai anime follows Tanya Degurechaff, a young soldier who has earned the nickname of the “Devil of the Rhine” thanks to her ruthlessness and uncanny tactical aptitude. However, beneath the appearance of a young girl is the soul of a man who reincarnated into a world of magical warfare after he challenged Being X, a self-proclaimed God.

Living in a new world while trapped inside a little girl wouldn’t stop him from ascending the military ranks. Even so, Being X is still Tanya’s strongest obstacle in recreating her peaceful life. However, all her actions are propelling her empire into becoming one of the most powerful nations in mankind’s history.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

4. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Crunchyroll

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises, and it’s returning with a brand new season in Spring 2024. The story begins with Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old corporate worker, getting stabbed by a passing robber. At death’s door, he hears a strange AI voice reciting commands.

Suddenly, he wakes up in a strange cave and realizes he’s become a slime. He meets a giant dragon named Veldora, who has been sealed away for 300 years. Satoru soon befriends the ancient dragon and sets him free. After that, he gets a new name, “Rimuru Tempest,” and sets out on a grand quest.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

3. The Boy and the Beast

Crunchyroll

The Boy and the Beast is an Isekai movie about two entirely different beings who cross each other’s paths by a stroke of luck. The story follows Ren, a nine-year-old boy who has just lost the only person who treated him with kindness. Being shunned by his remaining family and with no place to go, Ren wanders around the streets and alleyways of Shibuya.

He meets Kumatetsu, who leads him to the beast realm of Shibuten. Kumatetsu wishes the boy to become a candidate to succeed the lord of the realm, while Ren, now known as Kyuuta, hopes for a home he never had. As years pass, they realize that there’s not much difference between the boy and the beast.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll & Prime Video

2. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Crunchyroll

This Isekai anime is about a 34-year-old who dies in a tragic accident and reawakens as Rudeus Greyrat in another world. Living his life again as a baby with two loving parents and memories of his previous life, his past of being bullied and scorned is far from over.

Rudeus quickly adapts to a new environment and displays magical talent at a young age. He hones his magic under the tutelage of a mage named Roxy Migurdia and learns swordsmanship from his father, Paul. He also befriends Sylphiette, a girl his age. Rudues fully utilizes the second chance at life he’s been blessed with while breaking through the shackles of his traumatic past.

1. The Eminence in Shadow

IMDB

This Isekai anime is our top pick for you to watch. It follows Minoru Kagenou, who has always been fixated on becoming stronger and undertakes rigorous training. His wish stems from his desire to blend in with the crowd. However, he dies in a truck accident while lamenting about his powerlessness.

Minoru reincarnates as Cid in another world where magic is common. Cid is the second child of the noble Kagenou family. Since he already has the power he desperately desires, Cid establishes Shadow Garden and dons the alias “Shadow.” The group’s purpose is to fight the Cult of Diablos, an organization that only exists in his imagination. However, as the Shadow Garden gains members and influence, Cid realizes that the Cult isn’t imaginary after all.

Where to watch: HIDIVE

Also, check out the 10 best Sports anime and the release dates of Demon Slayer Season 4 and Tower of God Season 2.