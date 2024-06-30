Kaiju No 8 fans hope the “weakest point” is fixed for Season 2

Kaiju No 8 is one of the underdog hits of the year so far, and since we know for certain more is coming after Season 1, fans are hoping one aspect improves.

TOHO wasted little time in announcing Kaiju No 8 Season 2, putting up a teaser right after the first season’s finale. The news was met with considerable excitement, as the anime show managed to maintain a steady audience despite clashing with heavy-hitters like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

Now that another season has been confirmed, fans are discussing what they’d like to see, and one thing stands out – the characters. Unequivocally, Kaiju No 8 viewers would like to see the details in the character designs to be better.

A thread on Reddit broke out in fervent agreement on the topic. “I felt this way from Episode 1, but I felt like so many folks didn’t care… I cared too hard lmao,” says on comment. “Today the dam broke when I saw Narumi. It was too much.”

Several shared a similar sentiment. “Yeah, the designs are the weakest point of the anime and even more so if you compare them with the manga,” says another comment.

“The anime feels very round, like there are a lot of curves in the hair especially when the manga has a more sharp design. Narumi is the most egregious and I almost laughed when I saw him,” another commenter adds.

Gen Narumi debuts in Episode 12, the last part of Season 1. With another season, Production IG might revisit the designs with more resource, since they know there’s an audience now.

No timeline was given for Kaiju No 8’s return. Optimistically, we’re hoping for 2025, but you never assume anything when it comes to the anime industry. Check out our guides on Tower of God Season 2, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and Oshi no Ko Season 2 for other shows coming out while we wait.