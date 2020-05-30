Best flower & gardening layouts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Making your town pretty is something many, if not all, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players strive to achieve. Using flowers to beautify your island makes a whole lot of difference, especially when putting them in a specific layout.

There's an art to making your town look amazing in Animal Crossing, especially in New Horizons. The Nintendo Switch title added new ways to put a unique spin on your game, including terraforming, being able to finally place furniture outdoors, and more.

One thing that's stayed the same, though, is planting flowers. Many players will do this to add more scenery to their islands – not to mention you need to do so to be able to achieve 5 star status. Growing different colors and types together can make a massive difference as well.

New Horizons flower layouts

Green-thumbed Reddit user 'N8vtx' has mastered the use of flower layouts to create beautiful floral arrangements, having shared multiple different ones online to cater to every type of player and theme. After all, why just plant them anywhere when you can make it look a million times prettier by using different colors and types?

If your town has more of a darker, gothic-esque feel to it, then their 'Vampire' design might be for you, whereas if you're embracing the warm weather and summer vibes, the 'Tropical' theme could fit in perfectly.

Another set of layouts shows off the 'English Garden' set, which would be perfect for placing outside cute villagers' homes such as Lolly, Flurry, or Fauna.

'Primrose' fits the more serious, smug type such as Raymond, Marshal, or Julian, since the yellow and blue gives off a more masculine, businessy vibe.

N8vtxn even designed a floral arrangement for the Able Sisters shop, matching the red, green, and yellow hues to some yellow cosmos, red windflowers, green mums, and blue hyacinths.

The 'Toadstool' design would also be a great accompaniment to the Nook's Cranny, as the store's sign is red in New Horizons, though you could match it to your house if you have a similarly colored roof.

'Sweetart' reminds us of candy, so it would really help to beautify a sweets or a princess-themed island with all the different shades of pink and purple.

Many, if not all, of these designs require hybrid flowers, which can take some time and patience to grow. To find out how to produce them quicker, check out our guide here.

When you've got yourself an amazing flower layout running throughout your town, you'll no doubt want to take a photo or two to share online and with friends – something our screenshot guide can also help you with.