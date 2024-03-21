Animal Crossing: New Horizons Feng Shui – how to decorate, color zones

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of plenty of hidden mechanics and ways to play.

Applying Feng Shui in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a clever strategy to secure top Happy Home Academy scores regularly. Here are the best Feng Shui ideas for ACNH.

The concept of Feng Shui in New Horizons, inspired by ancient Chinese art, plays a pivotal role in creating a harmonious living space. Though not explicitly mentioned, this hidden game mechanic significantly influences your weekly Happy Home Academy rankings.

It can be somewhat difficult to work the proper techniques into an attractive room design, but it’s necessary if you want to create the type of home that consistently nets you a considerable amount of points.

If you’re looking for a way to bag the Happy Home Academy bonuses, you’ll have to successfully implement a simplified version of Feng Shui in your home. Here’s how you can take the time to do that properly.

What is Feng Shui in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons home is yours to decorate as you see fit.

Feng Shui is a traditional Chinese practice used in a bid to help individuals achieve harmony with their surroundings by way of placing furniture according to the cardinal directions. These include north, south, east, and west. The idea is to create a balance between the directions in a way that promotes zen. It just takes some doing in both the real world and in-game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t the first game to utilize this system, based on real-world practice, as it’s been seen throughout Happy Home Academy rankings across the series. The better you are at placing items in your home according to the fundamentals, the better scores you can expect to see.

How to achieve Feng Shui in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nookapedia This grid-based color chart from Nookapedia is a good reference for Feng Shui decoration.

Animal Crossing doesn’t get too complicated when it comes to Feng Shui requirements. It only uses south, east, and west out of the four cardinal directions as well as three primary colors to worry about: red, yellow, and green.

Your home has three potential zones, as seen in the graphic above. The zones are essentially two sets of tiles along the eastern, west, and southern walls. You must place the correct type of item with the right color in the corresponding zone to earn the Happy Home Academy bonus. The colors that correspond to each zone are as follows:

Color: Green

Direction: South

Green South Color: Red

Direction: East

Red East Color: Yellow

Direction: West

You’d need to place a yellow item to the left of your room, a green item to the front, and a red item to the right according to the grid. Be careful not to exceed the tiles allotted for each zone, or you won’t receive as large of a bonus.

How to maximize Feng Shui placement

Nintendo (via YouTube: Amalgia LLC) Placing simple furniture in the correct area is all you need to concern yourself with.

Though you need to be careful about which decorative items you place in each zone, you only need to concern yourself with one correctly-colored item in each area. This way, you can customize a room that you enjoy with your own personal style without making it a mix of arbitrarily-colored items that don’t necessarily match.

You can’t achieve Feng Shui by using colored wallpaper or flooring, and you may only use furniture items to do so. However, wall-mounted furniture like wreaths, cameras, and even insect models can count toward color bonuses.

They shouldn’t take up much room, and you can put whatever other decorations you enjoy in the home while still fulfilling Happy Home Academy requirements.

You need to follow these guidelines in each room of your house. Remember that, because a fantastic bonus from the Happy Home Academy is riding on it, and they will check every room when handing out a rank. If you’re after the best possible rank you can get, cover all your bases.

