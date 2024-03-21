How to make unbreakable tools in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsNintendo
A Twitter user discovered how to make unbreakable tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Their ingenious workaround went viral as players rejoiced in their solution to a common problem in the game.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduces players to their own tropical island getaway. However, despite its laid-back vibes, the game’s tool mechanics can be quite tiresome for some.
Instead of players enjoying their vacation completely, they will have to find time to craft and re-build their items which break after a certain amount of uses.
In previous releases of Animal Crossing, tools wouldn’t break. Unfortunately in New Horizons, this is the case, even when you unlock the stronger versions. They only have a certain number of uses before they disappear from your inventory. However, a clever AC fan has discovered a way around it. Here is everything you need to know to pull off the method.
How to make unbreakable tools in New Horizons
Twitter user ‘robotobody’ discovered a neat trick that gets rid of the durability of weapons. “If you customize your good tools it resets their durability! It only takes one kit to do so. You can effectively repair your tools with customization kits,” he explained.
The AC fan also pointed out the method saves you Bells and inventory space. “Kits are cheaper than flimsy tools sold by the nooklings! You can easily repair your good tools for 600 bells, what’s more, is the kits stack 50 in your inventory!”
The reason this is so useful is that crafting tools can be a bit of a pain, as you have to make the weaker version of the item before you can build the stronger iteration of it.
Players looking to take advantage of this trick have to unlock customization kits first, of course. In order to do this, you have to first unlock the Museum and then recruit three new characters to your island.
After completing those tasks, seek out Tom Nook. He will then ask you to attend a customization workshop and the feature will then be unlocked.
Animal Crossing players never cease to amaze with their creativity. Despite only a week since its release, we’ve seen some mind-blowing uses of the terraforming tool.
That’s everything you need to know about making unbreakable tools in Animal Crossing New Horizons! Check out some other guides below:
