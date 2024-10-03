KSI slammed for using Kai Cenat’s McDonald’s deal to call out DanTDM

KSI is taking heat after calling out fellow YouTuber DanTDM once again after Twitch streamer Kai Cenat secured a deal to seemingly advertise a new McDonald’s burger.

On September 17, British YouTube star KSI linked up with Logan Paul and MrBeast to release Lunchly, a direct competitor to Lunchables that features both Prime Hydration and Feastables chocolate bars.

The product came under fire almost immediately, with both fans and fellow influencers slamming the trio’s latest business venture.

DanTDM was chief among these critics, who accused the three creators of “selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.”

KSI was quick to respond, saying Dan’s own line of toys “looked like crap” and arguing that the backlash against him was unfair in comparison to other creators who’d made their own products in the past.

KSI isn’t letting the feud go, making another callout to Dan in a tweet on October 2, when news of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s deal with McDonald’s first spread online.

Cenat is currently advertising a new offering from the popular fast food chain, a Chicken Big Mac, which KSI compared to Lunchly and other influencer offerings in his post.

“DanTDM, where you at?” he wrote in a quote retweet of the news — but fans weren’t on his side.

“It’s been two weeks, just let it go,” one commented. “This is just sad.”

“Brother, let it go man,” another urged. “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

“‘Where you at?’ Clearly still in your mind, rent free,” yet another said.

“This is the lowest I’ve seen you go man, wtf,” one lamented.

KSI isn’t the only one of the trio to hit back at the criticism against Lunchly; both MrBeast and Logan Paul have held their ground, defending the product from accusations of false marketing and being unhealthy.

We got to speak with two registered dieticians about Lunchly — and they slammed the YouTubers’ “heinous” marketing tactics around the product, saying parents “shouldn’t trust” influencers with their children’s nutrition.

