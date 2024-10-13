John Cena reveals McDonald’s crossover stream with Kai Cenat & Fanum

Kai Cenat has gone even more viral than usual after he was featured in a McDonald’s ad for the Chicken Big Mac, and now he’s doing a stream with John Cena to celebrate the sandwich’s debut.

Despite the new McDonald’s item not being themed solely around Kai like other McDonald’s meals, he’s certainly been the face of it after being featured in the commercial announcing the Chicken Big Mac.

And, while it recreated one of the streamer’s first viral stunts in a way loyal fans immediately noticed, just his mere presence in the the ad took the internet by storm.

Now, he’s taking things a step further, doing a McDonald’s-themed stream with John Cena and Fanum co-starring. It isn’t clear what they’ll be doing on the stream just yet, but it’s safe to assume a Chicken Big Mac will be involved.

It certainly isn’t the first time Kai Cenat’s had a celebrity on the show, but John Cena seems excited for the opportunity nonetheless, tweeting, “Hold your CHICKEN BIG MAC! The time is NOT now… The time is NOW 8pm EST!”

Cena’s appearance will be the latest in a long line of guest appearances from celebrities like Kevin Hart, SZA, Ice Spice and more. Although those big celebrity streams aren’t always the ones that have Kai Cenat breaking viewership records.

Rather, big stream events like his Elden Ring marathon put him on the top of Twitch, with him garnering hundreds of thousands of viewers when viewership peaks for him. His presence on the streaming platform has made him one of the most popular influencers out there.

However, the Twitch superstar has lost his crown as the most subbed streamer on the platform, with IronMouse breaking that record during her subathon. While Kai was supportive of her and her efforts to raise money for charity in the process, he plans on taking that record back for himself.

