KSI claims beef with DanTDM was all to drive views for Lunchly & Thick of It

KSI has said that his protracted feud with DanTDM and his response to the hate for his single were just marketing ploys to hype up Lunchly and his new track.

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for content creator, entrepreneur, and rapper KSI. He’s been locked in a relatively one-sided beef with YouTuber DanTDM over the ethics of his Lunchly product that has drawn a lot of criticism.

Simultaneously, KSI released his single Thick of It and the song has drawn similar levels of heat from people like Connor McGregor, Drake, and IShowSpeed. He claimed that the reason for the dogpiling was because it is “trendy to hate” him.

In an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, KSI claimed that he was actually playing multidimensional chess with the internet. Asserting that his reactions to both of the above incidents were actually clever tricks to market both Lunchly and Thick of It.

Speaking with his partner in the Lunchly venture Logan Paul, KSI explained how he used the Beef with DanTDM to drive the conversation around Thick of It. Claiming that his first two responses to Dan were “genuine”, but everything else was a PR move.

“Because I had a single coming out I was like ‘Oh my god. I can just use this as a way to market my song’,” KSI explained. “I can use all this hate, all this attention, and just drive it to people going to my song.”

Elaborating on the strategy, the content creator told Paul that the more he told people to stop making memes, the more memes they would create. “You can’t fight and beat the internet but you can try and play the internet in a way to work in your favor, so that’s kind of just what I did,” he claimed.

Thick of It currently sits at number 64 on the Billboard 100 so perhaps there was a method to the supposed madness. KSI also claimed that DanTDM’s Tweet regarding Lunchly did a similar thing for their snack.

“I’m so glad he Tweeted because he just made this thing way bigger than it ever would have been,” KSI asserted. Unfortunately for the entrepreneur, many viewers of the podcast don’t seem to think the statements are true.

“I don’t believe he was pretending to be mad. I know a meltdown when I see one,” one YouTube user commented. “Yeah that meltdown was real and he’s claiming it’s a marketing strategy,” another agreed.