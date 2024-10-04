KSI lashes out at “miserable” haters amid DanTDM drama & Lunchly backlash

British YouTube star KSI spoke out on the ‘hate’ he receives online as criticism rages against his latest product, Lunchly, created in collaboration with Logan Paul and MrBeast.

Lunchly officially launched on September 16, 2024 — and the backlash it received was almost instantaneous as netizens took issue with its claims of being a “healthier” alternative to Lunchables.

Notably, YouTuber DanTDM hit out at the product in a viral tweet, accusing the influencer trio of “selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.”

KSI was quick to lash out, pointing out Dan’s own line of toys and calling them “crap.” Since then, he hasn’t let up on the beef, continuing to take shots at his rival YouTuber weeks after his post was made.

In response, KSI’s fans have appeared to take umbrage with him, as many comments under his latest tweets are urging him to “let it go.”

The YouTuber spoke out about the backlash he receives online as an influencer in an October 4 interview with Clash Music, which comes right in the middle of the ongoing discourse surrounding his feud with DanTDM and the Lunchly drama.

“I’m not a guy who shies away from criticism,” KSI said. “I’ve made so many mistakes, and I’ve messed up so many times. But don’t take it seriously, because with Twitter… there’s a lot of angry miserable people, who hate the world, hate their situation and take it out on people like YouTubers, or celebrities.”

Instagram: loganpaul Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast launched Lunchly on September 16, 2024.

KSI also admitted that he’s prone to getting stuck in a loop of negative thoughts while scrolling through social media — but says the key to escaping negativity is to avoid taking things seriously.

“There are times when I ask myself why I’m on Twitter, or Reddit. It’s so easy just to scroll, and scroll. Get stuck in this loop, asking what I’m doing with my life. What have I done? You get depressed, you don’t want to do anything, Then you stop posting. A vicious cycle. The secret is never, ever take things to heart.”

Thus far, Dan has not said anything more about Lunchly publicly since his September 16 tweet — something fans can’t help but bring up in their replies to KSI.