Logan Paul explains why Lunchly doesn’t have healthier options as backlash rises

Logan Paul has explained why he and KSI teamed up with MrBeast to launch a Lunchables competitor with nachos, turkey stack ’ems, and pizza, instead of an offering with healthier options like carrots and celery.

On September 17, 2024, Logan Paul & KSI revealed that they’d partnered up with YouTube sensation MrBeast to bring Prime Hydration and Feastables together in a new product.

The product, Lunchly, is marketed as a direct competitor to the iconic Lunchables brand with three different variants – Pizza, Nachos, and Turkey Stack ‘Ems.

Many users across social media began slamming the influencers for the “dogsh*t” product, calling for Logan, KSI, and MrBeast to “do better” and make a healthier product for kids.

All three influencers responded to the backlash rather quickly, but in a new video, Logan revealed why he wanted to launch a Lunchables competitor instead of something with carrots, celery, and apple slices.

“I think we just see this fundamentally different than other people,” he said. “Yes, we could have made a lunch meal with carrots, celery, and apple slices, but I don’t eat that sh*t. I don’t! Sorry, that’s not true. I will have those things. But for a lunch meal, I’m not interested in that.

“I want, and always have wanted, a fun lunch. I grew up on Lunchables, I’ll admit that. We all have. I wouldn’t sell something that I don’t eat myself, and I wouldn’t find myself eating a carrot, celery, and apple slice lunch.”

(Topic starts at 4:18)

Logan went on to explain that he was excited for the opportunity to partner with MrBeast, and the idea of putting Prime and Feastables into a lunch kit was a “no-brainer” to him.

“Especially if, and this is what we’re forgetting, it’s better than Lunchables,” he added. “If we can take shelf space and product share from a company who is not producing the best product that they can be doing in terms of what is in it, that is a win to us.”

Not all reactions towards Lunchly have been negative, however. Twitch streamer Asmongold put Lunchly to the test alongside the equivalent Lunchable on September 23 and found that they weren’t “that much different from each other.”

