IShowSpeed offered KFC collab to rival Kai Cenat’s McDonald’s deal

Streaming star IShowSpeed has been offered the chance to follow Kai Cenat by having his own fast food meal. However, it wouldn’t be in the United States.

Over the last few years, more and more content creators have started stepping into the world of food and drink. Some of them, including the likes of KSI, Logan Paul, Pokimane, and MrBeast have launched their own companies off the back of their online success.

Others, like Kai Cenat, have teamed up with brands and restaurants to put their own twist on a classic. Kai grabbed headlines in October for teaming up with McDonald’s as they’ve launched the Chicken Big Mac meal in the United States.

Now, Kai’s good pal IShowSpeed has been offered the chance to follow in his footsteps. However, it wouldn’t be with McDonald’s, but with KFC, because he loves fried chicken.

That’s right, Speed has been offered the chance to collaborate with KFC. Well, KFC in Denmark anyway.

“Speed, I know you love fried chicken and KFC, so I have an offer for you,” one KFC employee said on their official TikTok account. “If you are up for it, we’ll let you create your own menu here in Denmark!”

The video has definitely gotten the attention of Speed fans, racking up close to 2 million views in just a few days.

However, while viewers were urged to tag Speed on the post, they haven’t all done that.

Some have used it as a chance to make IShowMeat jokes. Others have been tagging unofficial Speed fan accounts instead of the man himself.

Obviously, if he does link up with KFC, he would have to revisit Denmark as he did this past summer. The YouTube star had some issues with fans damaging the cars he was traveling in while in Europe, so, he wouldn’t want that again.

It would be quite the feat, though, if he gets a KFC collaboration.