Is Kai Cenat getting a McDonald’s meal? Chicken Big Mac ads spark rumors

After McDonald’s began teasing a collab with Kai Cenat to celebrate the launch of the Chicken Big Mac, fans began speculating that the Twitch star is getting his own meal. Here’s everything we know.

Over the last few years, McDonald’s has collaborated with some of the biggest celebrities in the world to create a special meal featuring that person’s favorite food.

Previous meals include a collab with Cardi B & Offset, Travis Scott, BTS, and Saweetie. McDonald’s also has a Genshin Impact-inspired meal featuring an Apple Pie dessert.

Article continues after ad

So, when they posted a picture of a bag sitting on Kai Cenat’s streaming setup, fans became hyped at the idea of a meal theme centered around the Twitch star.

McDonald’s followed up with another picture of Cenat holding the upcoming Chicken Big Mac sandwich, boosting the speculation even more. However, the iconic company didn’t announce anything regarding a meal collab in its latest post.

Article continues after ad

Twitch: Kai Cenat

Is Kai Cenat getting a McDonald’s meal collab?

Currently, no, Kai Cenat is not getting his own McDonald’s meal to coincide with the US launch of the Chicken Big Mac.

Article continues after ad

The company detailed Cenat’s involvement with the launch in a press release on October 3, revealing that the Twitch star will “welcome his famous friends to try the Chicken Big Mac on his livestream and share their unfiltered reactions,” presumably when it launches on October 10.

“Follow along on McDonald’s social channels all month long to find out when Kai and his friends will be going live and giving their opinions on if a Chicken Big Mac’s a Big Mac,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

They posted an ad featuring the Twitch star on Instagram, showing him pulling the sandwich out of a bag at his streaming setup.

Of course, just because McDonald’s hasn’t announced a Kai Cenat meal doesn’t mean the Twitch star will never get one.

Article continues after ad

They’ve yet to partner with an internet personality, but Kai’s success online over the years means major brands like McDonald’s have made sure to keep their eyes on him.

Article continues after ad

Although it wasn’t a collab with McDonald’s, YouTube sensation MrBeast received a custom-themed meal with Zaxby’s chicken back in May.