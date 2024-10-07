KSI fires back at hate against his new song and claims it’s “trendy to hate” him

KSI has called out “stupid fans” for sharing hate against his new song ‘Thick of It,’ claiming they’re only doing it because it’s “trendy to hate” on him, urging them to move on.

KSI released his song ‘Thick of It,’ which features Trippie Redd on October 3, and ever since, people have not held back when sharing their thoughts about it.

The PRIME co-founder released a small snippet in late September and the immediate reaction was negative. Tie in the ongoing drama with DanTDM over the launch of Lunchly and fans have been quick to roast the song each time it pops up.

Even Drake got involved and urged Adin Ross to play the “banger” during his October 6 stream. But viewers quickly argued that the rapper was “trolling” KSI, not supporting him.

On October 7, KSI took to X to hit back at haters, after a video went viral showing a van driving around slowly while playing a video promotion of the song on a large screen. The original poster called the promotion a “punishment” for those who saw it.

KSI retweeted the post and wrote: “Wtf is this caption? It’s called marketing!?!??!?!?!?!? I can’t even promote without people taking the piss now?”

He then took to his Instagram Story, where he wrote: “Imagine spending so much time and effort into making a song for people to then repeatedly take the p*ss of it online. I get it’s trendy to hate on me rn but can we like move on?”

Earlier on October 5, he’d also called out “these stupid fans” for leaving “‘trash’ comments” on his song.

“It’s not funny. It’s boring. You’re wasting your time,” he said.

This is not the only drama that KSI is caught up in at the moment, after the newest PRIME launch, Lunchly, alongside MrBeast‘s Feastables didn’t go as planned, with people calling them out for not providing a “healthier” option as it was targeted towards children.