Ethan Klein accuses KSI of taking down YouTube video roasting his new song

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has called out KSI for ‘blocking’ videos on YouTube that featured his new song ‘Thick Of It’.

On October 13, Ethan took to Twitter to share that the latest H3 Podcast episode, which features KSI‘s song ‘Thick of It,’ was struck down on YouTube. He also called the content creator out for his response to the situation.

“Our new episode got blocked by KSI just as we predicted, however we didn’t expect him to reply like this,” he wrote, sharing two screenshots of their Instagram messages.

In response to Ethan’s frustration over his video being taken down, KSI shot back with “Cry more p*ssy” and “Womp womp.” The 39-year-old then questioned the PRIME co-owner, asking if he usually blocks videos that criticize him or if “that’s a new thing” since becoming friends with Logan Paul.

Ethan later posted a note, revealing he has “noting but disdain for cowards like KSI that built their entire platform reacting to content, only to turn around and block others that do it to them.”

He continued: “Through various lawsuits, I’ve spent millions of dollars and hundreds of hours ensuring this type of bullsh*t can’t happen on YouTube. And then for the offender to be one of our own, it’s spitting in the face of the community that made him.”

The podcaster also took shots at Logan Paul, calling the WWE wrestler a “serial scammer” and “irredeemable psychopath.” He concluded: “They are both scumbags that’s only interest is fleecing their audience for as much money as possible. And thanks for the weeks of content now b*tch.”

KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, responded to Ethan’s comments, saying: “You f**king idiot, the label decide that. Not KSI. If anything he always pushes for the opposite just as we are doing now.”

Mams also posted a screenshot of him messaging Atlantic Records, the label KSI is signed with, requesting that they unblock all the ‘Thick of It’ reaction videos.

This isn’t the first time Ethan Klein has clashed with another content creator. In 2023, he leaked DMs from xQc following a heated debate between them.