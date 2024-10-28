North West and Kim Kardashian dance to KSI’s Thick Of It song in viral TikTok

North West and her mom Kim Kardashian went viral on TikTok after dancing and lip-syncing to KSI’s infamous song ‘Thick Of It.’

KSI‘s song ‘Thick Of It’ received a lot of backlash after its release, with fellow YouTubers like IShowSpeed, Adin Ross, and Jake Paul brutally roasting it.

Despite the negative comments, the track featuring Trippie Redd climbed the charts, reaching No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Viral 100 chart.

And on October 27, Kim Kardashian and North West featured the song in a TikTok video on their joint account, where they lip-synced and danced to ‘Thick Of It’ after attending a Tyler, the Creator concert.

“From the screen to the ring, to the pеn, to the king, where’s my crown? That’s my bling,” North lip-synced with her friends while gesturing to her chain.

The 20-second clip went viral with over 380,000 views on TikTok currently. Since comments on Kim and North’s videos are always disabled, many fans turned to Twitter/X to share their reactions to the unexpected song choice.

“This is something I never thought I’d see,” one person wrote. “KSI is fully clear the haters really played themselves,” another said. “KSI has gone clear. Kim Kardashian Sidemen Sunday soon??” a third added.

Although KSI didn’t respond to the famous mother-daughter duo jamming to his new song, he reposted their video on his TikTok account.

Kim and North also shared several other videos that day, including one where they joined in on the popular ‘Maps’ or ‘Wait, they don’t love you like I love you’ dance trend.

This comes after PewDiePie blasted KSI for copyright-striking creators who played his song, which has become a meme on the internet. The track has been so heavily mocked, leading someone to create a ‘Survive KSI’s Song’ game.