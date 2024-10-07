Drake trolls KSI’s new “banger” song on Adin Ross’s stream

KSI’s new song, Thick Of It, has even gotten on Drake’s radar as the Canadian music star took a little bit of a dig at it on Adin Ross’ stream.

Plenty of YouTubers have branched out into other fields after massive amounts of success with their videos, but nobody has quite done it like KSI. The Brit has gone from being just a YouTube star to success as a musician and boxer, launched a clothing brand, and, of course, PRIME Hydration.

While PRIME has been a big focus over the last year or so, it’s music that’s still his big thing. After releasing countless songs, KSI has done sold-out tours across the UK, and even performed at a few massive music festivals.

However, his new song – Thick of It, which features Trippie Redd – hasn’t gone down great. He released a small snippet in late September and the immediate reaction was negative. Tie in the ongoing drama with DanTDM over the launch of Lunchly and fans have been quick to roast the song each time it pops up.

Well, now Drake has gotten involved. The Canadian rap star urged Adin Ross to play the “banger” during his October 6 stream. However, viewers quickly said that the 6 God was “trolling” KSI, not supporting him.

“I wouldn’t play this song for a million dollars bro,” one said. “Drake trollin him I can’t,” another added. “Even Drake is hopping on the trend,” another chimed in.

“Even Drake is trolling KSI,” commented another.

KSI has hit out at the negative reception to his new track, calling fans “stupid” for leaving unsupportive comments.

“These stupid fans leave “trash” comments on my new song think they’re getting to me. You’re not. It’s not funny. It’s boring. You’re wasting your time,” he tweeted on October 6.

Whether or not he responds to Drake, though, remains to be seen.