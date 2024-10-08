KSI rages at IShowSpeed after he brutally roasts his song and tells him to “quit music”

While on FaceTime with KSI, IShowSpeed roasted the YouTuber’s new song, prompting KSI to threaten to beat him up.

YouTuber and musician KSI released his new song ‘Thick of It,’ featuring Trippie Redd, on October 3, but it has since faced considerable negative feedback.

Fans have criticized the track, and even Drake got in on the action, jokingly encouraging Adin Ross to play the “banger” during his stream, while Jake Paul referred to it as “sh*t.”

On October 8, fellow YouTuber IShowSpeed FaceTimed KSI during a livestream to react to the song, leading to a confrontation between the two.

Initially, Speed pretended to enjoy the track, singing along and hyping it up. However, he then paused it and told the PRIME founder: “This sh*t is so f**king ass! Quit music!” prompting KSI to hang up on him.

Speed then called the 31-year-old again to claim that he was just trolling: “I’m trolling, bro! Relax! Bro, I love your music. Bro, I be deadass sitting in my room, listening to the Talk Tuah podcast, drinking Prime, and listening to your sh*t.”

A frustrated KSI responded: “You’re taking the piss! It is literally TikTok! That is a brain rot sh*t! I don’t even know what brain rot is, bro. You’re taking the piss!”

The streamer then praised ‘Thick of It,’ and urged him to sing it. “Okay. Look, if I laugh, hang up. Sing it! Sing it! I’m not going to laugh,” he said. “I promise I’m doing the straightest face ever.”

After some hesitation, KSI sang a few verses from the song, until Speed started giggling. “Bro, I’m going to beat your motherf**king ass,” he told the 19-year-old. “Bro, your big ass nostrils, I can’t wait to beat the sh*t out of you. You stupid motherf**ker.”

“Next time I see you bro, I’m beating you up, there’s nothing you can do! You can’t beat me,” he shouted, while the streamer laughed and played the song, drowning out KSI’s confrontation until he eventually hung up.

Earlier that day, KSI addressed the backlash against his new song on Instagram, claiming that it’s “trendy to hate” on him and urging “stupid fans” to move on.