Conor McGregor challenges KSI to boxing match after hearing his “bulls**t” song

KSI’s song, ‘Thick Of It’, has become an object of ire for fans and content creators alike, with the song being criticized for being one of the YouTuber’s worst releases. Conor McGregor claims he wants to get in the ring with him over just that track alone.

McGregor is one of the most decorated boxers that’s still fighting in the ring at this point, though he’s yet to have a bout with a so-called influencer boxer.

Though creators like Jake Paul and KSI have made a name for themselves in the ring and fought some professional fighters on their fight cards in the past, many professional fighters have chosen to steer clear of influencer boxing.

However, that’s starting to change, with Mike Tyson and Jake Paul slated to duke it out on November 15. And now, Conor McGregor has challenged KSI just because he didn’t like his song.

“I’ll fight him for that bulls**t song he released alone! I’ll fight him for that song alone!” the boxer exclaimed.

KSI fired back a short time after, however, calling the boxer an “idiot”:

This comes after KSI called out people criticizing his song, saying that it’s “trendy” to hate on him and that the heat his song’s been getting is unfair.

Meanwhile, Drake has been using the song to troll others like Adin Ross, mockingly calling it a “banger” track and using it to irritate others.

Additionally, KSI has been making headlines for calling out DanTDM repeatedly following the YouTuber’s criticism of Lunchly, something that KSI didn’t take sitting down, with him coming at Dan multiple times in the aftermath of the initial tweet.

Even KSI’s most loyal fans have been skeptical of him, refusing to defend him as his subreddit has descended into a space of near-constant criticism toward the YouTuber in relation to all the controversy he’s been embroiled in.