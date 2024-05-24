Wuthering Waves Lampylumen Myriad boss: Location, how to beat it, more

Wuthering Waves is filled with tricky bosses to take down, but Lampylumen Myriad is among one of the toughest to find and defeat thanks to its frost attacks. So, here’s how to get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves, how to beat it, and the best characters for the job.

Gaining inspiration from fans of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, this gacha game features some intense battles and bosses, with Wuthering Waves’ Lampylumen Myriad proving to be one of the more enjoyable challenges.

However, finding and battling the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves can be equally as tricky, so it’s vital you come prepared, or your team may just meet a frozen death. So, with that in mind, here’s all you need to know about the Lampylumen Myriad boss.

Article continues after ad

How to get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Game Studio

Before looking for this boss, you’ll need to reach Union Level 10 to unlock the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves.

Article continues after ad

To find the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves, you’ll want to head over to Tiger’s Maw Mine, and head underneath the region, rather than on the hills.

To get to this location, we recommend teleporting to the Resonance Beacon in Tiger’s Maw Mine and then heading down the large circular hole in the middle, to get you to the mouth of a cave.

Then, head into that cave and follow the path down, making sure to activate the other beacon in the process, just in case you need to travel back. Take care after this as you’ll end up coming across the boss room, so stop before you get to its location and make sure you’re prepared.

Article continues after ad

How to beat Lampylumen Myriad

Before taking on Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves, you’ll need to understand its powers, skills, and attacking style, so you can better counter them.

Lampylumen Myriad is an ice creature, meaning it’ll be able to freeze you during a battle, so be sure to keep an eye on your Freeze Progress during the fight.

Article continues after ad

Annoyingly, Lampylumen Myriad doesn’t have too many moves you can counter and will primarily focus on debuffing your characters. As such, timing your dodges is imperative, as well as looking for an opening to attack.

As for its skills, watch out for the boss’ AoE attack where it slams its claw into the ground three times. Each hit will create an AoE shockwave, so be sure to dodge each attack as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Best characters to fight Lampylumen Myriad

Kuro Games

With Lampylumen Myriad focusing on Glacio, we recommend focusing on characters that don’t use the Glacio element to attack, as it’ll deal reduced damage.

As such, the best characters to defeat Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves are:

The four-star Chixia is a fantastic choice for Lampylumen Myriad thanks to her long-range capabilities. She’s simple to use and has some great mobility, making her ideal when avoiding this boss’s AoE attacks.

Yangyang is ideal for Lampylumen Myriad thanks to her Dodge Counter and impressive Basic Attack. She can perform up to four consecutive attacks and use her Basic Attack after a successful Dodge to thrust forward, dealing even more damage. Perfect for a boss that requires so much dodging.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Encore may be tricky to get hold of as a five-star character, but she’s perfect for Lampylumen Myriad. Her ranged attacks allow her to stay a safe distance away, and her insane DPS windows are perfect to use when you find an opening.

Jiyan has fantastic burst damage and the best AoE DPS potential in Wuthering Waves, so it’s always worth having him on your team. Combine him with Mortefi and you’ll be taking Lampylumen Myriad down quicker than you’ll ever believe. Particuarly if you’re cheesing a boss with Mortefi like some players.

It’s also worth noting that, if you don’t have any of these characters, you can still effectively take down Lampylumen Myriad, so long as you have a good dodge.

Article continues after ad

Beating Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves is tricky, but once you’ve mastered your characters’ elements, grabbed all the available codes, and got to the right Union Level, you’re sure to take it down with ease.