Encore in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Considering pulling for Encore on the standard banner in Wuthering Waves? Here is what you need to know about her.

Encore is one of the several permanent 5-star characters you can pull in Wuthering Waves. You are guaranteed one 5-star unit from the standard banner, but you may have trouble deciding who to pick.

Wuthering Waves will soon be added to the giant gacha game world, competing with huge HoYoverse titles such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Wuthering Waves will have a large character pool on its banners, like its competitors.

If you’re wondering about Wuthering Waves’ character roster, keep reading to learn more about Encore.

Encore is a standard banner unit in Wuthering Waves. She will be available once the game launches on May 22, 2024.

Who is Encore in Wuthering Waves?

Hailing from the New Federation, Encore is the Consultant of the Black Shores. Encore is a lively character passionate about fantasy and fairy tales. Her black and white Wooly plushies, Cosmos and Cloudy, often accompany her.

Encore Element in Wuthering Waves

Encore is a 5-star Fusion Congenital Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She can summon her Wooly plushies to attack in battle.

Encore weapon in Wuthering Waves

Encore is a Rectifier user in Wuthering Waves. She is a sub-DPS with mid-range attacks who excels at damaging single targets.

Encore Wuthering Waves trailer

On April 22, Wuthering Waves posted Encore’s Resonator Showcase on its official YouTube channel. As a result, many fans were concerned about the character’s dark backstory. You can check out the video below: