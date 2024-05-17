Chixia in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Chixia is one of the playable characters in Wuthering Waves, and she’s a Fusion element user. Here is what we know about her so far.

Wuthering Waves is set for release on May 22, 2024. Players have a rough idea about all the 5-star and 4-star units that will be available at launch. Among them, the 5 stars Jiyan and Yinlin have caught the most attention from fans ahead of the game’s release.

However, among the 4-stars, one unit that fans are excited about is Chixia. She is one of the characters you will come across very early alongside Baizhi and Yangyang. She can be claimed as a free reward once you progress through the story.

Here is what you need to know about Chixia so far in the game.

Chixia will be available on launch on May 22, 2024. Apart from the free copy you will receive, you can also pull additional resonance chains from the banners.

Who is Chixia in Wuthering Waves?

Kuro Games Chixia is a top-tier DPS unit in Wuthering Waves

Chixia is part of the Jinzhou patrollers and is one of the youngest members of the group. This is the same group that Yinlin is known about as well. She is a happy and passionate person and thrives on helping others in need.

Every ally she has come across praises her for her hardworking and enthusiastic personality.

Chixia element and weapon in Wuthering Waves

Chixia is a Fusion element user in Wuthering Waves. This is the game’s Fire element, and it can apply Heat as well as Ignite targets. Chixia’s weapon of choice is a Pistol.

Chixia is a DPS unit in Wuthering Waves. The core part of her gameplay involves fast attacks through the Blazing Flames ability. She can also hold her Resonance Skill and enter the DAKA DAKA mode. In this mode, she consumes her bullets and deals massive Fusion damage to enemies.

Chixia gameplay in Wuthering Waves

If you want to see Chixia in action, here is a gameplay showcase of the unit from the Closed Beta Test 2 that was released earlier this year.

Chixia’s gameplay in Wuthering Waves revolves around her Thermobaric Bullets. She can hold a total of 60 bullets at once. She gains these bullets through her Basic ATK, Resonance Skill Whizzing Fight Spirit, Intro Skill Grand Entrance, and Inherent Skill Scorching Magazine.

Once you have enough Thermobaric Bullets, you need to hold your Resonance skill and start consuming the bullets, while dealing Fusion damage. Once you have consumed 30 bullets in total, she will enter the Boom Boom state. In this state, she will deal Fusion DMG to enemies which is considered as Resonance Skill DMG.

Playing her is very simple. All you need to do is make sure to collect Thermobaric Bullets by using all your standard abilities. Once you have enough, you need to start consuming them through your Resonance Skill.