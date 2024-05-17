Yangyang in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Are you looking to pull for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves? Here is what you need to know about her so far.

Wuthering Waves is set for release on May 22, 2024. The developers have confirmed a bunch of characters that will be available on release. These include 5-star units like Jiyan and Calcharo and 4-star units like Baizhi and Aalto.

One 4-star whom you will come across is Yangyang. She is one of the units you will encounter very early in the story in the opening region. Additionally, you will also receive a free copy of Yangyang just by playing through the story.

So, if you like her and want to build Yangyang, then here is everything you need to know.

Yangyang is one of the characters who will be available on May 22, 2024. You will receive her for free, but can also pull for additional copies from the banners.

Yangyang backstory in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games Yangyang can be obtained for free in Wuthering Waves

Yangyang is an Outrider who happened to leave her home and settle in Jinzhou. She is a very unique type of person as she does not have any personal goals. Instead, she provides companionship to those who feel lonely and lost.

This means she ends up going through a lot of personal struggles and hardships. However, she believes that the world needs healing and that standing by people who are broken gives solace.

Yangyang element and weapon in Wuthering Waves

Yangyang uses the Aero element in Wuthering Waves, similar to Jiyan. Her weapon on the other hand is a Sword.

Yangyang is primarily a DPS unit. Based on information from the Closed Beta Test, her entire kit is directed towards dealing massive Aero damage to enemies. However, her ability Wind Spirals can suck in enemies and act as a crowd control tool.

She also has a knock-up with her ability Cerulean Song. Therefore, you can use her as a character who can create a setup for other DPS units in the game.

Yangyang Wuthering Waves gameplay

Yangyang’s gameplay in Wuthering Waves revolves around her Melody stacks. You can obtain Melody by using her Basic ATK, Resonance skill Zephyr Domain, and the switch ability Cerulean Song. Once you have three Melody stacks, you can perform a Heavy Attack or Mid-air Attack.

Upon consumption, she will deal massive Aero Damage to enemies. If you do this in mid-air, she will dive down and deal Aero damage. The easiest way to play her is to use Basic Attacks, gather enemies using Zephyr Domain, and Wind Spirals, and then consume the stacks to deal damage.