Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt event: Rewards, dates, and more

Find out everything you need to know about the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves which offers various rewards.

The Web Echo Summon Event for Wuthering Waves may already be over, but there’s now an all-new event called Alloy Smelt that players can participate in and earn various rewards.

Speaking of rewards, you’ll also be able to get a bunch of Astrites, Premium Sealed Tubes, and other materials when completing this event. Whether you’re saving up for Yinlin, Jihsi, or whatever the next banner is — this is something you wouldn’t want to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt event, including its start and end date, how to play, and the rewards.

Article continues after ad

The Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves is available from June 6, 2024, until June 27, 2024. This means it’ll end the same day as Yinlin’s banner leaves the game in version 1.0. You have time to complete the event and obtain the rewards before then.

Article continues after ad

How to participate in Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt event

kuro game Alloy Smelt event location in Wuthering Waves.

You’ll first need to reach Union Level 14 to unlock the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves. If you’re a bit behind in Union XP, ideally, you’ll want to continue your main story and do side quests to rack up some XP.

That said, assuming you’ve reached this level, you can unlock the event by accepting the Alloy Smelt quest in your quest list. From here, all you need to do is head to the Resonance Nexus in Tiger’s Maw Mine and then talk to Shilang.

Article continues after ad

You’ll then be asked to investigate the Sonoro Sphere, the lowest level of Tiger’s Maw Mine. Upon entering the sphere, the Alloy Smelt challenges will be available.

How to play the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves

kuro game Available Rifts in the Wuthering Waves Alloy Smelt event.

The Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves offers you various domains you can complete to rack up points. Each domain or rift has different groups of enemies and buffs. All you need to do here is gain 2,000 points from killing the enemies before the time limit.

Article continues after ad

More rifts will be unlocked throughout the event. At the time of writing, this is a list of all of them:

Breath Rift

Freezing Rift

Scorching Rift

Rapido Rift

Striking Rift

Intimidating Rift

Deafening Rift

Furious Rift

Ethereal Rift

Everlasting Rift

All rewards from the Alloy Smelt event in Wuthering Waves

By completing the limited-time Alloy Smelt in Wuthering Waves, you’ll be able to get these rewards below:

Article continues after ad

Astrites x460

Malleable Elite Class Echo x2

Premium Resonance Potion x6

Premium Sealed Tube x6

Premium Tuner x150

Just make sure that you complete this event before it ends if you’re planning to get your hands on these rewards in the game.