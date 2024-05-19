Mortefi in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Mortefi is one of the 4-star characters available upon Wuthering Waves’ launch date. Here’s everything you need to know regarding his element, weapon, and more.

Wuthering Waves will join the growing gacha game roster after its release on May 22, 2024. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves will have plenty of 4-star and 5-star characters for players to collect.

Several 4-star units, including Danjin, Aalto, and Mortefi, will be available after the game’s launch date.

If you’re looking to add Mortefi to your Wuthering Waves team, keep reading for more information about him.

Contents

Mortefi will be released as a 4-star character alongside the game’s launch date on May 22, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Who is Mortefi in Wuthering Waves?

Mortefi is the head of the Branch of Tacetite Weaponry at Huaxu Academy’s Department of Safety in Jinzhou. He is from the New Federation and is particularly interested in scientific research.

Mortefi Element in Wuthering Waves

Mortefi is a Fusion Mutant Resonator in Wuthering Waves. The other Fusion Resonators are Chixia and Encore.

Article continues after ad

Mortefi weapon in Wuthering Waves

Mortefi is a Pistols user in Wuthering Waves. He uses dual guns to fire four consecutive attacks at targets, dealing Fusion damage.

Mortefi’s combat style revolves around adding Burning Rhapsody to all characters. This effect activates after the current character uses a Basic Attack, creating a cooperative move to fire one Marcato. After the current character uses a Heavy Attack, two Marcato are fired to deal Fusion damage.

Article continues after ad

Mortefi Wuthering Waves gameplay

Following the reveal of Mortefi’s gameplay, many people have compared him to Genshin Impact’s Diluc. The comparison was made to highlight the similarities in both characters’ appearances and their attack animations.

You can check out the gameplay video below: