Secret Wuthering Waves trick makes utility gadget the best pick for combat

Wuthering Waves has had a new trick discovered with the Projector utility gadget, revealing it is capable of parrying even the toughest bosses’ attacks.

Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves hosts a massive open world for players to explore, search for loot, and engage in combat with the many Tacet Discords there. Its robust combat system encourages players to attack, swap, dodge, and parry to maintain an effortless fluid style of engagement.

Fortunately, players have found a brand new way to parry attacks thanks to the Projector utility gadget, which spawns a hologram of whatever Echo you have equipped. But aside from flexing your Echo, it seems there might be a new use for it in combat.

If you use the Projector gadget at exactly the right time, it works similarly to how a parry would. This completely blocks bosses’ attacks and slows down time the way a regular parry would, giving you a bit of time to reassess the situation.

The only downside to this strategy is that it won’t break down the enemy’s toughness — meaning you’ll still need to damage the boss or perform regular parries if you want to knock them down.

Nonetheless, this is still a great tool to have if you’re ever in a pinch and don’t have the option to parry, making it one of the best utility gadgets for combat. Alternatively, you can also run the Grappling Hook to get into the air and avoid danger, but it’s fantastic to see alternatives to the standard option.

It’s not yet certain if this is a bug or not, but with the devs constantly implementing patches to fix the game, it may be that this method is no longer achievable in the future. So make sure to make use of this hidden trick while you can.