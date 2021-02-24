 WoW Shadowlands devs reveal class changes coming after Chains of Domination update - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

WoW Shadowlands devs reveal class changes coming after Chains of Domination update

Published: 24/Feb/2021 11:29

by David Purcell
WoW Shadowlands Chains of Domination
Blizzard

shadowlands

WoW Shadowlands was well-received by much of the World of Warcraft community, and up next is patch 9.1 — Chains of Domination. Though, as you might expect, the game’s developers are already eyeing what could be improved in future updates. 

Taking part in an exclusive Q&A session, Dexerto was able to get up close and personal with the people who bring this magical universe to life.

In Chains of Domination, Activision Blizzard revealed at Blizzconline a number of things for players to look forward to. You will be able to explore the new region of Korthia, finally unlock ability to fly around the Shadowland’s zones, and possibly the most highly anticipated of them all is the upcoming 10-boss raid, Sanctum of Domination.

WoW Shadowlands developers promise class changes

One thing WoW Shadowlands fans have been waiting for, however, is changes to classes. Adding iconic elements such as class sets, class quests, or expanding on cosmetic glyphs are ideas that the community has wanted to be expanded for some time, and players won’t need to wait much longer to see such tweaks materialize.

In the developer Q&A, World of Warcraft’s Game Director Ion Hazzikostas said: “We definitely have class-themed sets coming up later in Shadowlands, not Chains of Domination – but not very long after.”

WoW Chains of Domination
Blizzard
WoW Chains of Domination doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing, but fans are undoubtedly eager to get into the content.

“And when it comes to things like glyphs, we’re always looking to add more abilities to customize your visual identity, the way you express yourself, and modifying your class abilities is no different.”

“So, while I don’t have a specific example to give right now for the upcoming updates, that’s something we’re committed to as a long-term priority.”

The Chains of Domination update is set to roll out sometime in 2021, after a number of official bits of information were revealed at Blizzconline.

In the absence of a release date, however, we do have a trailer and a boat load of things to be excited for – including class changes later down the line.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends ban wave hits hackers with bigger anti-cheat plans coming

Published: 24/Feb/2021 12:30

by Calum Patterson
apex legends season 8 ban
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends has rolled out another ban wave to combat hackers and cheaters ruining matches in Season 8. Developers Respawn Entertainment have also vowed to step-up anti-cheat efforts across the board, but particularly in some regions.

Not unlike any other competitive online shooter, hackers always find a way to ruin things for honest players in Apex Legends.

In recent months, players in Asian servers specifically have reported an uptick in hackers, even prompting some top players to avoid ranked play entirely until it’s resolved.

Respawn’s head of security, Conor Ford, has confirmed another ban wave on February 23, wiping over 600 cheaters from the servers.

Apex Legends speed dev
Respawn
Respawn are targeting hackers now more than ever in Apex Legends.

Apex ban wave catches cheaters

Ford, better known as Hideouts on social media, confirmed a manual ban wave of 652 cheaters on February 23.

This follows his previous ban wave of 507 PS4 players on February 10, who had been using an RP glitch to gain free ranked points. The ban for those users will only last until Season 9 though, when they will be allowed to play again.

Cheaters ruining Apex in Japan

Counter to popular belief, Hideouts is not the only person in control of banning players on Apex Legends. There are also automated systems in place to catch out hackers.

Unfortunately, it appears that hordes of cheats have been able to bypass these protections on servers in Asia especially.

Hideouts has responded to these issues too, saying that they will be focused on clearing up servers in the Japanese region specifically. Japan is the second-largest market for Apex Legends.

In a follow-up Tweet, the developer also confirmed that there are “plans in place, that will be announced relatively soon, to help better this problem.”

We await the announcement of these plans, but it certainly sounds like Respawn have things in the pipeline to help crackdown on cheaters even more.