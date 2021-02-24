WoW Shadowlands devs reveal class changes coming after Chains of Domination update - Dexerto

WoW Shadowlands was well-received by much of the World of Warcraft community, and up next is patch 9.1 — Chains of Domination. Though, as you might expect, the game’s developers are already eyeing what could be improved in future updates.

Taking part in an exclusive Q&A session, Dexerto was able to get up close and personal with the people who bring this magical universe to life.

In Chains of Domination, Activision Blizzard revealed at Blizzconline a number of things for players to look forward to. You will be able to explore the new region of Korthia, finally unlock ability to fly around the Shadowland’s zones, and possibly the most highly anticipated of them all is the upcoming 10-boss raid, Sanctum of Domination.

WoW Shadowlands developers promise class changes

One thing WoW Shadowlands fans have been waiting for, however, is changes to classes. Adding iconic elements such as class sets, class quests, or expanding on cosmetic glyphs are ideas that the community has wanted to be expanded for some time, and players won’t need to wait much longer to see such tweaks materialize.

In the developer Q&A, World of Warcraft’s Game Director Ion Hazzikostas said: “We definitely have class-themed sets coming up later in Shadowlands, not Chains of Domination – but not very long after.”

“And when it comes to things like glyphs, we’re always looking to add more abilities to customize your visual identity, the way you express yourself, and modifying your class abilities is no different.”

“So, while I don’t have a specific example to give right now for the upcoming updates, that’s something we’re committed to as a long-term priority.”

The Chains of Domination update is set to roll out sometime in 2021, after a number of official bits of information were revealed at Blizzconline.

In the absence of a release date, however, we do have a trailer and a boat load of things to be excited for – including class changes later down the line.