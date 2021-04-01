WoW Shadowlands Chains of Domination leak reveals Redeemed Sylvanas, new Mount & more - Dexerto

Ahead of WoW Shadowlands’ Chains of Domination content patch, a leak has revealed several details ahead of update 9.1’s release. These include a character model for a Redeemed Sylvanas, and much more.

Chains of Domination‘s release is the date that every WoW fan is waiting for. With the selfless Anduin corrupted by the Maw’s evil and a boss battle with Sylvanas Windrunner on the cards, fans everywhere are beyond excited for Patch 9.1.

Blizzard’s devs revealed to Dexerto that, no matter what happens to the King of Stormwind, he’ll be “forever changed” by his experience serving the Jailer.

A recent WoW Shadowlands Chains of Domination leak on Wowhead shown that the legendary character will be heading up his own Mawsworn Covenant in the Maw, alongside some hints that the disgraced Sylvanas Windrunner may be on the brink of redemption.

WoW: Shadowlands Maw Covenant

We’ve already seen Anduin appear to kill Kyrestia the Firstborne, the Archon of the Shadowlands’ heavenly realm, Bastion, but it seems like he’s truly rooted himself on the Mawsworn side.

The leak reveals a new Covenant for players to join, named “The Mawsworn.” With the description reading “betray your Covenant and pledge allegiance to the Mawsworn,” this is the perfect place for rebellious players wanting to cause some chaos.

Additionally, the reward for joining his ranks is the fallen king’s trusty steed, Reverence. While the animal has also undergone some changes in the Maw, this implies that Anduin certainly has a hand in Mawsworn affairs.

Will Sylvanas find redemption in Chains of Domination?

One of the most alluring parts of the upcoming expansion is the epic boss battle between your character and Sylvanas Windrunner, the infamous banshee that tore the Shadowlands apart in the first place.

While streamers such as Caroline “Naguura” Forer have expressed that the Dark Lady really needs to answer for her sins this time around, it looks like we may see some redemption for the villainess.

Dataminers have found a series of character models that show the character with her look prior to being raised as a banshee, golden hair, and all. Additionally, though, she still has her iconic scar from the Battle of Azeroth, alongside her banshee tears.

So, will she get some sort of redemption? We’ll have to wait and see.

WoW: Shadowlands: Lich King Pepe

Finally, there’s a new transmog for one of WoW’s most adorable little pets: Pepe. The tiny critter has received outfits in Battle for Azeroth, and how he’s got a Shadowlands-inspired helmet.

A new item, “A Tiny Domination Helm,” will drop as part of 9.1. Allowing the tiny animal to dress as the infamous Lich King, he’ll be dominating Pet Battles in no time.

So that’s it for now, but we can’t wait to see if anything else slips through the cracks.

Until then, make sure you’re ready to take on the new challenges that Chains of Domination will throw at you. It’s going to be a doozy.