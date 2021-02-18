BlizzConline leak reveals WoW Shadowlands Chains of Domination expansion plans

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has somewhat breathed new life into Blizzard’s iconic MMORPG title. A leak from Blizzconline, however, suggests that a new content expansion is coming; WoW: The Chains of Domination.

It’s been a few months since World of Warcraft fans everywhere finally got their hands on the long awaited expansion, Shadowlands. Following the story of a vengeful Sylvanas Windrunner who decides to take matters into her own hands, the game has been insanely successful.

The latest episode in the WoW tale even managed to smash the title’s own records, with Blizzard Chief executive Bobby Kotic revealing that the expansion had the highest pre-release sales of any other WoW content.

More good news is coming our way though, and that’s in the form of a leak from Blizzconline promising a new content patch for Shadowlands; The Chains of Domination.

WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination

After a slight mistake on Blizzard’s part which has seen them release their Blizzconline press kits early, it’s been revealed that a new content patch is coming to WoW: Shadowlands.

Writing that “In Chains of Domination, the upcoming first major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, players will delve into new depths of the Jailer’s hopeless domain, seeking to understand the true nature of his malignant plans,” Blizzard have revealed that a new quest lies in wait for WoW players.

“Backed by the renewed might of the four Covenants, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will take the fight for the Shadowlands to the seat of the Jailer’s power. But the Banished One has a terrible new champion in his service—a cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner, capable of instilling dread into the hearts of Azeroth’s heroes like no creature of the Shadowlands.”

What’s new in Chains of Domination?

This new content includes a deeper delve into the Maw, and will add several new features to the game.

A new Raid in Torghast: The Sanctum of Domination, where players encounter Sylvanas herself.

A new Mega-Dungeon: Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, where players will fight through a bazaar themed 8-boss Mythic dungeon and collect powerful artifacts along the way.

New cosmetics: including Covenant cosmetic armor for all classes, mounts and pets.

New Shadowlands Raid, Dungeon, and PvP Season 2: includes a seasonal Mythic Keystone dungeon affix themed around the Jailer’s power.

We’ll keep this page updated with any additional details that leak, but this Blizzconline promises to be quite the treat for WoW fans everywhere! So get ready to raid, Chains of Domination is coming!