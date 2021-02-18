Logo
World of Warcraft

BlizzConline leak reveals WoW Shadowlands Chains of Domination expansion plans

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:07

by Lauren Bergin
WoW_World_of_Warcraft_Shadowlands_BlizzConline_Leak_New_Content_Patch_Chains_of_Domination
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

shadowlands

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has somewhat breathed new life into Blizzard’s iconic MMORPG title. A leak from Blizzconline, however, suggests that a new content expansion is coming; WoW: The Chains of Domination. 

It’s been a few months since World of Warcraft fans everywhere finally got their hands on the long awaited expansion, Shadowlands. Following the story of a vengeful Sylvanas Windrunner who decides to take matters into her own hands, the game has been insanely successful.

The latest episode in the WoW tale even managed to smash the title’s own records, with Blizzard Chief executive Bobby Kotic revealing that the expansion had the highest pre-release sales of any other WoW content.

More good news is coming our way though, and that’s in the form of a leak from Blizzconline promising a new content patch for Shadowlands; The Chains of Domination.

WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination

World_of_Warcraft_WoW_Shadowlands_Tazavesh_Mega_Dungeon_Leaked
Blizzard Entertainment
Get ready for a new mega dungeon: Tazavesh, the Veiled Market!

After a slight mistake on Blizzard’s part which has seen them release their Blizzconline press kits early, it’s been revealed that a new content patch is coming to WoW: Shadowlands.

Writing that “In Chains of Domination, the upcoming first major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, players will delve into new depths of the Jailer’s hopeless domain, seeking to understand the true nature of his malignant plans,” Blizzard have revealed that a new quest lies in wait for WoW players.

“Backed by the renewed might of the four Covenants, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will take the fight for the Shadowlands to the seat of the Jailer’s power. But the Banished One has a terrible new champion in his service—a cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner, capable of instilling dread into the hearts of Azeroth’s heroes like no creature of the Shadowlands.”

What’s new in Chains of Domination?

World_Of_Warcraft_WoW_Shadowlands_Chains_Of_Domination_Leak_Content_Patch
Blizzard Entertainment
Get ready to gear up with some new Convenant specific armor!

This new content includes a deeper delve into the Maw, and will add several new features to the game.

  • A new Raid in Torghast: The Sanctum of Domination, where players encounter Sylvanas herself.
  • A new Mega-Dungeon: Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, where players will fight through a bazaar themed 8-boss Mythic dungeon and collect powerful artifacts along the way.
  • New cosmetics: including Covenant cosmetic armor for all classes, mounts and pets.
  • New Shadowlands Raid, Dungeon, and PvP Season 2: includes a seasonal Mythic Keystone dungeon affix themed around the Jailer’s power.

We’ll keep this page updated with any additional details that leak, but this Blizzconline promises to be quite the treat for WoW fans everywhere! So get ready to raid, Chains of Domination is coming!

Fortnite

Ali-A explains why the Star Wars Fortnite event was the biggest disappointment

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:18

by Daniel Megarry
Ali-A Fortnite Star Wars
Epic Games

Share

Ali-A Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has broken down all of the Fortnite live events, and one of them was deemed to be worse than the rest.

Each season of Fortnite brings with it a host of exciting updates like map changes and new weapons, but some of the most anticipated moments are the live events that often take place to mark the end of a season.

So far, we’ve seen everything from in-game Travis Scott and Marshmello concerts to Marvel supervillain Galactus attempting to destroy The Island.

While most of the live events have gone down well with fans, some of them have received a slightly more frosty response. That’s why YouTuber Ali-A has taken it upon himself to rank them all from ‘Godly’ to ‘Not Great’.

Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus has been getting closer and closer to the Fortnite map all season – and a battle is on the way.

Ali-A ranks all Fortnite live events

Of all 12 events on the list, Ali-A revealed that his least favorite one was Chapter 2 Season 1’s Star Wars crossover event. He said it felt like promo for a new film, and went on to explain why the lack of a standout moment was “disappointing” for players.

“I think Chapter 2 Season 1 was one of the slowest Fortnite seasons ever, it was the community getting used to the new map, learning the new weapons and mechanics, but we basically got no updates and the live event for that season was also pretty disappointing,” he said.

“It was basically a giant collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite with a lot of chanting on stage and a small preview of a new film. It wasn’t that good.”

Fortnite Star Wars event
Epic Games
Star Wars characters appeared in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

Although he enjoyed the “absolutely epic” lightsaber weapons that appeared as part of the big Star Wars crossover, Ali-A expressed his hope that Fortnite won’t have a live event similar to this one again.

“I don’t think we ever need to see a live event on that scale, that everyone participates in and all the modes shut down, just to basically have a promo put in our faces,” he said.

When it came to the best events, though, Ali-A selected Chapter 1 Season 8’s volcano explosion; Chapter 1 Season 9’s epic battle between the Mecha and the Monster; Chapter 2 Season 2’s Travis Scott concert; and Chapter 2 Season 3’s The Device as ‘Godly’ tier.

“Looking at this list, all of the live events have had something great about them, and most of them have been utterly incredible,” he concluded. “If the events keep ramping up in scale, it’s only going to get bigger and better.”

Ali-A previously shared his expectations for Season 6 of Fortnite, suggesting that the mysterious object Kevin the Cube could be returning alongside a ‘darkness’ theme sweeping The Island.

If you’re curious when Season 5’s big event will take place, or when the upcoming Season 6 will begin, we’ve got all the information you need about Fortnite’s future right here.