World of Warcraft has seen the return of Valor Points, the fan-favorite in game currency. What’s all the hype about, though? This guide explains exactly what Valor Points are, how to get them, and how to use them.

Initially scrapped all the way back in the 2014 expansion Warlords of Draenor, World of Warcraft’s Valor Points were a fan-favorite aspect of the in-game interface. Their removal was quite the shock for WoW fans across Azeroth.

Shadowlands, however, hasn’t just brought us a whole host of new content, it has resurrected our favorite currency with Patch 9.0.5. Here’s everything you need to know about the elusive Valor Points, including what they are, where to get them, and what they can do.

What are Valor Points?

Valor Points are basically the platinum currency of World of Warcraft. Only dropped when participating in PvE encounters, Valor Points let you upgrade any item that drops during your dungeon adventures.

The reintroduction of the points has seen some changes to the system, however, as they can only be obtained through Mythic+ PvE encounters or Callings. Originally they were dropped in Heroic dungeons and raids, but that’s no longer the case.

How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

As mentioned, Valor Points are obtained through Mythic+ Dungeons and from Covenant Callings in Shadowlands. Importantly, there’s a cap on the amount of Valor Points you can get per week, though, to try and ensure an even spread.

To complete all eight Shadowlands Dungeons, just gather a team and travel across to them, but ensure that you have the level difficulty set to Mythic+ before you start grinding away. Whilst battling it out against the terrifying inhabitants, you’ll be picking up upgradable items and points along the way.

For the Covenant Callings, make sure that you’ve selected your Covenant so that you can get these quests. The three-day quests are offered in addition to your usual two Weekly Quests and are unique to whichever Covenant you have chosen to join. Completing the Calling will earn you even more Points.

How to use Valor Points for upgrading weapons

Completing all of the Mythic Keystone dungeons will earn you upgrades up to Item Level 200, but in order to reach 207 you’ll have to complete all them on Mythic + 5.

If you get the “Keystone Conqueror” achievement you’ll be able to level even higher to 213, and a final tier exists with the “Keystone Master” unlocks 220.