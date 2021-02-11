How to watch BlizzConline: streams, dates, schedule, more - Dexerto

The highly anticipated Blizzard showcase is hitting the internet this year with the inaugural BlizzConline, that’s going to have plenty of reveals for Diablo, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Hearthstone, and more.

Due to the global health crisis, Blizzard is retooling how they want fans to participate in the company’s 30-year anniversary and will bring the entire presentation online for everyone to see for free.

This will give people a ton of control in how they want to experience BlizzConline, especially since there are going to be different channels where fans can tune in to the streams about specific titles.

Blizzard has confirmed everything from which game universes we’ll get to hear from as well as the different schedules depending on what you want to follow, so take a look at our breakdown below.

BlizzConline 2021 dates

The online Blizzard celebration is going to take place during the weekend of February 19 and 20. Each day, there’s going to be about four hours of coverage from start to finish.

However, a ton of panels and Q&A slots are going to run at the same time that revolve around completely different titles.

BlizzConline 2021 streams

You can follow all six of the BlizzConline streams right from the company’s own site, or on both Twitch and YouTube for people who want to experience the presentation with those communities.

As the time gets closer, Dexerto will put all relevant streams here for your convenience.

BlizzConline presentations times

All hands are on deck at Blizzard, who have produced live segments and pre-recorded footage centered around their many universes.

But these moments are going to happen sporadically through the 2-day event, starting with the BlizzConline opening ceremony taking place on the first day at 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST / 10 PM GMT.

Read more: Blizzard confirms Overwatch 2 not expected to release in 2021

After the opening show, you can funnel into whichever stream is highlighting your favorite Blizzard title to see what new surprises the company unveils during the event.

Blizzard’s 30th Anniversary

Alongside the BlizzConline festivities, the studio is also celebrating three decades of play. While there could be extra reveals or content to highlight the mark, there’s going to be plenty of reason to celebrate with the Celebration Collection bundles.

These have little to do with the actual BlizzConline presentation, but will give players a ton of rewards across multiple Blizzard games.

Read more: How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

The Celebration Collection: Essentials Pack costs $20 USD with the Heroic tier costing about $40, and the Epic Pack priced at $60.

The Celebration Collection: Essentials Pack includes

Moon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of Warcraft

Tracer-exclusive OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm

30th Anniversary Overwatch® player icon and spray (coming soon)* plus 5 Loot Boxes

30th Anniversary Overwatch® player icon and spray (coming soon)* plus 5 Loot Boxes A set of StarCraft® II and StarCraft: Remastered portraits commemorating three decades of Blizzard (coming soon)*

10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire™ card packs for Hearthstone

A pet and portrait for Diablo® III (coming soon)*

The Heroic Pack contains everything in the Essentials Pack plus

Snowstorm mount for World of Warcraft

Raynhardt (legendary) in Overwatch (coming soon)*

Random Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Legendary card in Hearthstone

Diablo III wings (coming soon)*

The Epic Pack goes the extra mile with

30 days of World of Warcraft game time

5 Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs in Hearthstone

3 Golden Loot Boxes for Overwatch

Diablo III Helm Transmog Items (coming soon) *

These bundles are going to be available all the way through September 15, 2021, so you have plenty of time to decide which price point to buy into.

Whether you’re a casual or die-hard Blizzard fan, there’s plenty to look forward to with the BlizzConline event starting February 19.