How to watch BlizzConline: streams, dates, schedule, more - Dexerto

How to watch BlizzConline: streams, dates, schedule, more

Published: 11/Feb/2021 23:45

by Alan Bernal
BlizzConline Blizzard 30 year anniversary
Blizzard

The highly anticipated Blizzard showcase is hitting the internet this year with the inaugural BlizzConline, that’s going to have plenty of reveals for Diablo, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Hearthstone, and more.

Due to the global health crisis, Blizzard is retooling how they want fans to participate in the company’s 30-year anniversary and will bring the entire presentation online for everyone to see for free.

This will give people a ton of control in how they want to experience BlizzConline, especially since there are going to be different channels where fans can tune in to the streams about specific titles.

Blizzard has confirmed everything from which game universes we’ll get to hear from as well as the different schedules depending on what you want to follow, so take a look at our breakdown below.

BlizzConline 2021 dates

blizzconline tracer overwatch blizzard

The online Blizzard celebration is going to take place during the weekend of February 19 and 20. Each day, there’s going to be about four hours of coverage from start to finish.

However, a ton of panels and Q&A slots are going to run at the same time that revolve around completely different titles.

BlizzConline 2021 streams

You can follow all six of the BlizzConline streams right from the company’s own site, or on both Twitch and YouTube for people who want to experience the presentation with those communities.

As the time gets closer, Dexerto will put all relevant streams here for your convenience.

BlizzConline presentations times

All hands are on deck at Blizzard, who have produced live segments and pre-recorded footage centered around their many universes.

But these moments are going to happen sporadically through the 2-day event, starting with the BlizzConline opening ceremony taking place on the first day at 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST / 10 PM GMT.

After the opening show, you can funnel into whichever stream is highlighting your favorite Blizzard title to see what new surprises the company unveils during the event.

Blizzconline blizzard
Blizzard
BlizzConline schedule after the opening ceremony at 2 PM PST on Friday, February 19.
Blizzconline Blizzard
Blizzard
February 20th’s BlizzConline schedule.

Blizzard’s 30th Anniversary

Alongside the BlizzConline festivities, the studio is also celebrating three decades of play. While there could be extra reveals or content to highlight the mark, there’s going to be plenty of reason to celebrate with the Celebration Collection bundles.

These have little to do with the actual BlizzConline presentation, but will give players a ton of rewards across multiple Blizzard games.

The Celebration Collection: Essentials Pack costs $20 USD with the Heroic tier costing about $40, and the Epic Pack priced at $60.

BlizzConline 30th anniversary Blizzard
Blizzard
There’s going to be something for everyone during the BlizzConline celebration.

The Celebration Collection: Essentials Pack includes

  • Moon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of Warcraft
  • Tracer-exclusive OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm
    30th Anniversary Overwatch® player icon and spray (coming soon)* plus 5 Loot Boxes
  • A set of StarCraft® II and StarCraft: Remastered portraits commemorating three decades of Blizzard (coming soon)*
  • 10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire™ card packs for Hearthstone
  • A pet and portrait for Diablo® III (coming soon)*

The Heroic Pack contains everything in the Essentials Pack plus

  • Snowstorm mount for World of Warcraft
  • Raynhardt (legendary) in Overwatch (coming soon)*
  • Random Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Legendary card in Hearthstone
  • Diablo III wings (coming soon)*

The Epic Pack goes the extra mile with

  • 30 days of World of Warcraft game time
  • 5 Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs in Hearthstone
  • 3 Golden Loot Boxes for Overwatch
  • Diablo III Helm Transmog Items (coming soon) *

These bundles are going to be available all the way through September 15, 2021, so you have plenty of time to decide which price point to buy into.

Whether you’re a casual or die-hard Blizzard fan, there’s plenty to look forward to with the BlizzConline event starting February 19.

Pokemon

Pokemon Go free Kanto Celebration announced – start date & time, spawn rates, Raids, more

Published: 11/Feb/2021 23:14 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 23:15

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is getting a free Kanto celebration. The special event takes place after the Kanto Tour and is free for all users. Here is everything you need to know.

Go is gearing up to celebrate the Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary with the Kanto Tour on February 20. The special event costs players $11.99 to participate, and has them re-visiting all 151 monsters from Gen I.

In a surprise announcement on February 11, Niantic revealed a secondary Kanto celebration that will be free to all users. The limited-time festivity will also help Trainers help complete their Red & Green tasks and Challenges.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Kanto Tour.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The February 20 Kanto Tour is basically now extended by a week.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration date & start time

The second celebration will kick off on February 21 at 10:00AM and last until February 27 at 8:00PM local time. Unlike the Kanto Tour, it will cost absolutely nothing to participate in.

Players who log in during the limited time will not only encounter Gen I Pokemon with boosted spawn rates, but will also have Special Research that will lead to rare encounters & Stardust.

According to Niantic, the second event will not only allow more players to participate, but exists to also help Kanto Tour ticket holders complete their tasks and Challenges, which will carry over.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration features

  • Boosted Spawn Rates: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, Magikarp.
  • Pokemon attracted to Incense: Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen.
  • 5KM Eggs: Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, Magby.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research: Stardust, Doduo, Magnemite, Diglett, Omanyte, Kabuto, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, and Clefairy.
Screenshot of Mewtwo & Legendary Bird Trio raid in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Players can encounter Legendaries such as Mewtwo in the free event.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration Raids

1-Star

  • Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Magikarp, and Dratini.

3-Star

  • Scyther, Pinsir, Machoke, Kadabra, Haunter, Graveler, and Lapras.

5-Star

  • Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration Community Day moves

Trainers who evolve any of the Pokemon to the evolutions listed below will get a special Community Day move. These powerful attacks can only be learned during special occasions, making these ‘mon stronger then their regular versions.

  • Venusaur: Frenzy Plant.
  • Charizard: Blast Burn.
  • Blastoise: Hydro Cannon.
  • Pikachu: Surf.
  • Eeveelutions: Last Resort.
  • Dragonite: Draco Meteor.
Screenshot of Pokemon Go Dratini and Dragonite dex.
The Pokemon Company / Via YouTube: BenTimm1
Pokemon such as Dragonite will get special Community Day moves if evolved during the event.

While the second celebration doesn’t have the Shiny Ditto and Mew rewards featured in the Kanto Tour, $11.99 is a steep price for many Trainers.

If nothing else, the free event gives the entire community a chance to celebrate the Pokemon franchise’s 25th anniversary in the hit mobile title.