WoW unveils Shake Shack collaboration in celebrate 20th anniversary

World of Warcraft and Shack Shack UK teamed up for a limited-time menu and rewards to celebrate the MMO reaching 20 years as a live-service game.

On Oct. 23, WoW kicked off the 20th Anniversary event that ends on January 7. There is a long list of new events, such as Raids, Classic Timewalking, a limited-time PvP Battleground, and several memorable World Bosses return from previous games.

The headline rewards available to players include the iconic Tier 2 armor set and the Coldflame Tempest Mount. The update also included a series of balancing changes for multiple classes.

Celebrations didn’t stop there, as a WoW leak revealed a Mountain Dew collaboration for the Anniversary event. And if that wasn’t already enough, Shake Shack unveiled a WoW collaboration.

According to Verge, the World of Warcraft menu will only be available in the United Kingdom Shake Shack locations in Camden, Leicester Square, and Mansion House in London between Nov. 14 and 21. The first 150 fans to order an item off the new menu will receive a free 20th-anniversary branded tankard.

Here is the full WoW menu.

Horde Burger

Alliance Fries

Xal’atath Shake

Fans are excited about the collaboration and can’t wait to get their hands on the new food items.

“This is about to be the best collab of the century,” one fan responded.

“Not the collab we wanted but the collab we needed,” a second user added.

In saying that, some fans are disappointed that it is exclusive to UK locations. It’s unclear if there are any plans for United States locations to follow suit in any fashion.

A third commenter questioned, “When is Shake Shack USA going to follow up on this?”

For more on World of Warcraft, check out our ranking of every WoW expansion and how many people currently play the game.