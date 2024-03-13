WoW players call for major raid loot system to return in LFR

Loot systems in World of Warcraft have always been a hot topic. Regular changes to the options on offer to players cause significant debate and some are now calling for a previous LFR loot system to return.

Over the years, WoW has experienced many different looting systems. At one point or another, players have used Master Loot, Need Before Greed, and the ever-complex Dragon kill points (DKP). One of the more controversial additions to that extensive list was Personal Loot.

Personal Loot awarded a certain number of players in a group loot after killing a boss. Those who didn’t receive loot received remuneration instead. This meant that once a piece of loot popped up, it was yours. Though this might seem like an all-around positive, some felt that it took the thrill and challenge after hunting certain pieces of gear.

The system was removed with the launch of Dragonflight and some players think it’s high time for its return in LFR.

Some believe personal loot was an “amazing experience” in LFR

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their belief that Personal Loot should return to WoW raiding at the LFR difficulty. In particular, they cited the gearing experience they enjoyed during Shadowlands and the benefits it offers to more casual players.

Many were quick to agree with the original post. One said: “Absolutely. I’ve gone multiple weeks in a row of full-clear LFR runs without a single piece of loot, and it just makes me not want to bother with it.”

Another added: “As somebody going in on an alt and watching somebody roll need for Transmog constantly, yes, personal loot in everything minus a guild run. I wish I could go in and roll on items for Transmog but can’t because I would never be able to get around the masses mindlessly rolling need on everything.”

With The War Within set to release this year, it’s unclear if Blizzard plans to change the loot systems further. Additional options would likely be seen as a positive change designed to cater to a more varied player base.