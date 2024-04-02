WoW Season 4 PTR confirms Bullion currency source and rewards

With the Public Test Realm for Season 4 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight now out in the open, players are discovering what it has to offer. Among those discoveries is new currency Bullion, which can be used for some exciting rewards.

As reported by Wowhead, players diving into the PTR have discovered the first source of Bullion in Season 4, with players able to earn two Antique Bronze Bullion for completing four dungeons on Mythic difficulty. The weekly dungeon event is the first confirmed source of the currency but there will likely be more.

The associated vendors for the currency is selling impressive rewards, including weapons, trinkets and cantrips. Additionally, the Shadowlands mount Jigglesworth Sr. is available, though this mount offering may change when Season 4 goes live.

Article continues after ad

Though 2 Bullion for a weekly quest may not seem like a lot, the current prices associated with the currency from vendors mean it is enough to buy a weapon or trinket with each completion. Alongside likely additional sources of the currency, farming Bullion should be relatively practical.

Article continues after ad

Further sources of the currency are yet to be uncovered specifically but other weekly quest formats could be viable options. Additionally, the maximum stack size is sitting at twelve, which suggests it could be possible to farm four or even six Bullion when the season launches.

The release date for Season 4 has also yet to be specified but the developer has previously confirmed that will be several weeks after the release of 10.2.6. As that launched around two weeks ago, Season 4 should go live by the end of April, at the latest.