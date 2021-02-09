Logo
Apex Legends Heirlooms list: How to get Heirloom Shards

Published: 9/Feb/2021 17:33

by James Busby
Mirage Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends heirlooms are some of the most highly coveted cosmetics in the game, so here’s how you can get them and what every Heirloom looks like. 

Apex Legends’ Heirlooms are ultra-rare cosmetics that not only look incredibly cool, they include various unique intro quips and banner poses. Unlike the game’s Legend skins, you can actually see your Heirloom in your character’s hand when your weapon is holstered. These highly coveted cosmetics not only look incredibly cool, but they also help add an extra flair to your favorite Legends.

Respawn is continually adding new Heirlooms to Apex Legends, giving players plenty of choices when it comes to collecting them. From Pathfinder’s beloved Boxing Gloves to Octane’s deadly Butterfly Knife, there plenty of great cosmetics to choose from. 

How to get Heirloom Shards

Apex Legends Mirage Heirloom
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s Heirloom is certainly befitting of this cocky character.

Heirloom Shards are the currency used to purchased Heirlooms for the Heirloom Store, but to get these, you’ll first need to open some Apex Packs. Apex Packs can be obtained from leveling up, ranking up the battle pass, and by purchasing them with the game’s premium currency (Apex Coins). 

According to the Apex Legends official FAQ, every Apex Pack has less than a 1% chance of dropping 150 Heirloom Shards. As of writing, this is currently the only way you can obtain Heirloom Shards. Apex Legends Heirlooms cost 150 Heirloom Shards to craft, so you’ll need to either get incredibly lucky or open up a lot of loot boxes. However, Anniversary Collection Event has reduced the crafting cost by 50% temporarily. 

Heirloom after 500 Apex Packs

To make sure everyone can get an Heirloom without spending any money, Respawn have ensure that you cannot open 500 packs without getting enough for 1 heirloom.

According to Respawn: “A player cannot open more than 500 Apex Packs without receiving an Heirloom set (assuming the player does not own all of the available Heirloom Sets). Once a player owns all of the Heirloom Sets, the player will not be eligible for this bonus until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.”

All Apex Legends Heirlooms 

Wraith’s Heirloom

Wraith Heirloom Apex Legends
  • Banner Pose: Fearless
  • Melee Weapon Skin: A Kunai that is imbued with blue energy. 
  • Intro Quip: “You know what I look like – come find me.”

Bloodhound’s Heirloom

Bloodhound Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
  • Banner Pose: Glory Hound
  • Melee Weapon Skin: An axe with raven detailing and a glowing red edge.
  • Intro Quip: “I honor those who’ve risen, not those who’ve fallen.”

Lifeline’s Heirloom

Lifeline Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
  • Banner Pose: Shock Sticks
  • Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of defibrillator drumsticks.
  • Intro Quip: “Check yo self – or wreck yo self. (laugh)”

Pathfinder’s Heirloom

Pathfinder Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
  • Banner Pose: Lights Out
  • Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of blue boxing gloves with a mini screen attached to them.
  • Kill Quip: “Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves… are you listening?”

Octane’s Heirloom

Octane Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
  • Banner Pose: Spin and Flick
  • Melee weapon skin: A butterfly knife that is filled with green liquid. 
  • Intro Quip: “Run fast. Hit fast. Win fast.”

Mirage’s Heirloom

Mirage Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
  • Banner Pose: You Really Love Me
  • Melee weapon skin: A golden trophy of Mirage himself for “Best Competitor in a Battle Royale – Based on skill, but mostly looks”.
  • Intro Quip: “Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘mes’ to go around.”

Caustic’s Heirloom

Caustic Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
  • Banner Pose: Hammer Time
  • Melee weapon skin: A hammer with a skull at the back equipped with Nox gas.
  • Intro Quip: “I look forward to getting my hands on you.”

Gibraltar’s Heirloom

Gibraltar Heirloom Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
  • Banner Pose: Like a Rock
  • Melee weapon skin: A hatchet that is shrouded in flames. 
  • Intro Quip: “When this is over, you’ll all know the name ‘Gibraltar.”

Currently, Bangalore is the only character from the original eight Legends who hasn’t got their heirloom yet. But, leakers suggest she will be next.

There you have it, every Apex Legends Heirloom and how you can get more Heirloom Shards. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.

Call of Duty

Warzone vs Apex Legends: Why it’s the perfect time to switch to Apex

Published: 9/Feb/2021 12:41 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 12:42

by David Purcell
Warzone and Apex Legends
Activision / EA

Warzone

Call of Duty is a much bigger franchise than Apex Legends, of that there is no doubt. Activision’s games are the best-selling in the first-person shooter genre and Infinity Ward turned Warzone into a huge success with Modern Warfare, but there’s probably no better time to jump ship. 

2020 was a landmark year for CoD. Warzone released in March and undoubtedly increased the franchise’s appeal to casual gamers, people who may not have bothered to buy the last few Call of Duty titles. Every big streamer in the world was jumping into Verdansk – from Dr Disrespect to NICKMERCS – and the hype around the game was off the charts.

Successes were recorded and will go down in history for the developers, with over 75 million downloads reported by Statista in August of that year.

In the months that have proceeded the Black Ops Cold War integration, which kicked off in December 2020, it’s taken a tumble to say the least. Just when you thought cheating problems would be over, it’s rife. Just when you thought hit registration issues were gone, they’re back.

This begs the question, really, and that’s why do players keep coming back to a broken experience?

Warzone’s current pitfalls

gulag
Activision
Warzone players wait a long time these days for even menial changes, like this Gulag revamp last December.

Now, some players might tell you that there isn’t anything out there like Warzone, in terms of a big map experience and 150 people jumping in each time. That’s true. The Gulag was a unique creation that no other battle royale game had experimented with, and people loved it at first.

The loadouts aspect of the game was classic Call of Duty as well, building your own class to take into battle. It would be easy to list the unique features the game has for days on end, but there are some glaring issues that you just don’t have to live with in other games – like Apex Legends.

Activision has had its time now to implement an anti-cheat that is capable of protecting the integrity of matches, but they’re still coming up short. The developers have blasted away cheaters in rounds of tens, hundreds, and thousands, but it’s almost turning into a game of Zombies. These hackers make new accounts and come piling back into the game, in greater numbers. There’s been no definitive win with the current system, and there might never be.

Apex keeps things fresh

Put the cheating to the side – which is a massive issue, yet one everybody is aware of nonetheless – there’s a few things in Respawn Entertainment’s game that are unrivaled.

You will see a constant flurry of map changes in the game, whether that be on a season-by-season basis, or packaged in with the Town Takeovers that occur routinely. On a monthly basis, we have seen constant additions of in-game events for the community to enjoy. Next up is the Season 8 Anniversary Collection event – for example.

These usually include the aforementioned Town Takeover – where one Legend is given a themed section of the map – and limited-time modes (LTMs) that are always fun to play. When you consider all of that, on top of the in-game daily challenges and new quests, Warzone looks stale in comparison.

There’s unique playing styles based on the Legend you pick, three equally popular maps to be in rotation (Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus), and also different skill levels needed for certain guns. Aside from that, there’s some more basic upgrades to highlight.

Apex Legends makes dropping in so much better

Apex Legends skydive
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players don’t know where the first circle will be when they land.

First of all, Apex Legends has an advantage in one of the most basic features, and that’s diving into the action when a game starts. Nobody knows where the final circle will end up before hitting the floor. This is a highly requested feature for Warzone players, and certainly would improve how players are spread across the map in the early stages of a game.

On top of that, the team also has the option to land together. This is useful for a number of reasons, as it can keep your teammates closer together, avoid the need for all three players to be aware of where’s been marked on the map, and gives the leader of your squad more influence.

This might not be as highly requested a feature as changes to the first ring, but is certainly a useful tool for ensuring the less skilled teammates – shall we say – don’t go missing.

Superior looting system

Apex Legends deathbox
Respawn Entertainment
The color-coded system makes looting easy in Apex Legends, and enemy loot stays in a Death Box to be taken easily.

Secondly, the looting system is on another level. Apex Legends is onto a serious winner with this, as the color-coding method for weapons, ammo types, and rarities of other items make building your loadout a very easy process.

You’re also not having to press the same button multiple times to pick something up, which is a clunky issue Warzone players have to deal with. Looting can be done at a fast pace on the floor or from loot bins, and the frustrating spillage of loot when a player dies in Warzone is non-existent here. Everything is tucked away in a Death Box, which has the contents of everything the slain enemy had on their person before elimination. Again, it cuts out the annoying process of clicking things multiple times to pick up the item you want.

Apex Legends Ranked Mode and competitive

Apex Legends season 8 ranked mode
Respawn Entertainment
Ranked Mode is one of Apex Legends’ best features, popular with competitive players and casuals.

The last point to make is that there’s a dedicated Ranked mode. In Ranked, players can grind their way through the different competitive tiers, ranging from Bronze to Apex Predator. This is something that fans of Warzone have sought after for a long period of time now.

There’s also higher skill ceiling in Apex Legends. Much of the weapons inside the game have distinct features that set them apart from others in the loot pool.

In Warzone, you could pick up a number of SMGs and ARs and not realize their differences, as they’re so minor. With the quirks of each gun in the Outlands comes a different way to play, meaning you might become a medium/high skilled player with one of the older guns like the Flatline, but then struggle with a new 30-30 Repeater Rifle.

There aren’t many weapons that are overpowered in Apex, so in that sense, there is also more balance. It’s never had a DMR or Mac-10 problem, for example, where everybody runs around with the same gun because it’s better than the rest.

apex legends weapon
Respawn Entertainment
There’s a nice balance to the weapons in Apex Legends.

Players in this game need to hone their abilities with the one weapon or Legend to get better, rather than build a ready-to-go class, call in a loadout and guarantee your gun is better (potentially) than your opponent. In that hypothetical scenario, we’re also not factoring in that the enemy could well be a hacker, which is all the more likely given the lack of a serious anti-cheat.

To conclude, there’s a slim possibility that Activision does get it right and make a few changes in the coming seasons to improve the experience. But in the meantime, Apex Legends is certainly a step up. What’s not to love about Legends with different abilities, new content routinely with fresh characters and map changes, not to mention the upgrades on features already found in Warzone.

If you’re tired of Warzone or thinking it’s becoming a bit stale, like many others, now is a perfect time to make the switch.