Apex Legends Heirlooms list: How to get Heirloom Shards

Apex Legends heirlooms are some of the most highly coveted cosmetics in the game, so here’s how you can get them and what every Heirloom looks like.
Apex Legends’ Heirlooms are ultra-rare cosmetics that not only look incredibly cool, they include various unique intro quips and banner poses. Unlike the game’s Legend skins, you can actually see your Heirloom in your character’s hand when your weapon is holstered. These highly coveted cosmetics not only look incredibly cool, but they also help add an extra flair to your favorite Legends.
Respawn is continually adding new Heirlooms to Apex Legends, giving players plenty of choices when it comes to collecting them. From Pathfinder’s beloved Boxing Gloves to Octane’s deadly Butterfly Knife, there plenty of great cosmetics to choose from.
How to get Heirloom Shards
Heirloom Shards are the currency used to purchased Heirlooms for the Heirloom Store, but to get these, you’ll first need to open some Apex Packs. Apex Packs can be obtained from leveling up, ranking up the battle pass, and by purchasing them with the game’s premium currency (Apex Coins).
According to the Apex Legends official FAQ, every Apex Pack has less than a 1% chance of dropping 150 Heirloom Shards. As of writing, this is currently the only way you can obtain Heirloom Shards. Apex Legends Heirlooms cost 150 Heirloom Shards to craft, so you’ll need to either get incredibly lucky or open up a lot of loot boxes. However, Anniversary Collection Event has reduced the crafting cost by 50% temporarily.
Heirloom after 500 Apex Packs
To make sure everyone can get an Heirloom without spending any money, Respawn have ensure that you cannot open 500 packs without getting enough for 1 heirloom.
According to Respawn: “A player cannot open more than 500 Apex Packs without receiving an Heirloom set (assuming the player does not own all of the available Heirloom Sets). Once a player owns all of the Heirloom Sets, the player will not be eligible for this bonus until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.”
All Apex Legends Heirlooms
Wraith’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: Fearless
- Melee Weapon Skin: A Kunai that is imbued with blue energy.
- Intro Quip: “You know what I look like – come find me.”
Bloodhound’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: Glory Hound
- Melee Weapon Skin: An axe with raven detailing and a glowing red edge.
- Intro Quip: “I honor those who’ve risen, not those who’ve fallen.”
Lifeline’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: Shock Sticks
- Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of defibrillator drumsticks.
- Intro Quip: “Check yo self – or wreck yo self. (laugh)”
Pathfinder’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: Lights Out
- Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of blue boxing gloves with a mini screen attached to them.
- Kill Quip: “Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves… are you listening?”
Octane’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: Spin and Flick
- Melee weapon skin: A butterfly knife that is filled with green liquid.
- Intro Quip: “Run fast. Hit fast. Win fast.”
Mirage’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: You Really Love Me
- Melee weapon skin: A golden trophy of Mirage himself for “Best Competitor in a Battle Royale – Based on skill, but mostly looks”.
- Intro Quip: “Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘mes’ to go around.”
Caustic’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: Hammer Time
- Melee weapon skin: A hammer with a skull at the back equipped with Nox gas.
- Intro Quip: “I look forward to getting my hands on you.”
Gibraltar’s Heirloom
- Banner Pose: Like a Rock
- Melee weapon skin: A hatchet that is shrouded in flames.
- Intro Quip: “When this is over, you’ll all know the name ‘Gibraltar.”
Currently, Bangalore is the only character from the original eight Legends who hasn’t got their heirloom yet. But, leakers suggest she will be next.
There you have it, every Apex Legends Heirloom and how you can get more Heirloom Shards. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.
