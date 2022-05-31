How to watch Valorant Skyesports Champions Series: Stream, schedule, teams

The best teams from the South Asian Valorant circuit will once again lock horns to secure a spot in VCT APAC Challengers Stage 2. Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant Skyesports Champions Series.

Riot Games have officially teamed up with Skyesports to host this year’s Valorant Champions Series for the South Asian circuit. The event will play host to the top six teams from the region. Out of those, two teams will proceed to the VCT APAC Challengers Stage 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series, including its schedule, format, teams, & more.

Contents

Valorant Skyesports Champions Series: live stream

The Valorant Skyesports Champions Series will be streamed live on Skyesports’ official YouTube and Rooter channels.

Advertisement

We’ve embedded the first broadcast of the tournament below. From there, you’ll be able to check the VODs anytime you want along with being notified ready for future matches as well.

Valorant Skyesports Champions Series: schedule & format

Like most other tournaments, the teams that have qualified from the group stage league will compete in a double-elimination bracket for the winners to get decided. Every match will be played on a best-of-three basis while the Grand Finals will be best-of-five.

The tournament is scheduled for the week starting from May 31 to June 4. The Grand Finals will go on air on June 5, 2022, on their official channels as we previously mentioned.

Advertisement

Following the group stage, the teams that top Group A and Group B will head onto the second round of playoffs in the upper bracket. The remaining four teams will eventually decide their fate towards either upper bracket supremacy or the lower bracket.

The prize pool for the tournament is $30,000, meaning there’s plenty to play for.

Valorant Skyesports Champions Series: teams

As we mentioned earlier, a total of six teams from the South Asian circuit will compete in the tournament.

Read more: VCT Stage 2 Masters and Champions 2022

Here are the names of all the qualified teams and their players:

Team Players Enigma Gaming Rawfiul, Antidote, Rexy, RvK, Excali Orangutan Vibhor, Ghost, shooterR, Persia, tesseract Global Esports SkRossi, HellrangeR, KappA, Lightningfast, skillZ, Kohliii Velocity Gaming Amaterasu, rite2ace, Hellff, mw1, DEATHMAKER Revenant Esports Scargod, Logistaa, KnightRider, Whimp, Ember Full Power Gaming MUSAB, PokemoN, Abdur, k1Ng, Storax, zaryab

Out of these six teams, only two will be eligible to qualify for the VCT APAC Challengers Stage 2, starting later in June.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Valorant Skyesports Champions Series.

For more Valorant-related guides and lists, make sure to check out: When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Valorant Agent tier list | Is Valorant on Mac? | How many people play Valorant? | All Valorant skin bundles