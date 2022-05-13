Riot Games to host VCT Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Champions in Istanbul

Riot Games will hold Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark and 2022 Valorant Champions in Istanbul, Turkey, the developer announced on May 13.

Fans will get to see a major Valorant event outside of Iceland and Germany for the first time starting on July 10, as teams start competition in Denmark at Masters 2.

VCT Masters Copenhagen will feature the top 12 teams from around the world and have the same regional allocation as Stage 1 Masters. VCT Stage 2 has begun across the world as many regions are starting their main events on May 13 after weeks of qualifying stages.

Valorant Champions in Turkey will see 16 teams battle it out for the title of Valorant World Champion starting on September 2.

This tournament will feature 10 teams who will have qualified off of VCT circuit points accumulated through their performance during the regular season, and six teams from various Last Chance Qualifier tournaments taking place in August.

The initial announcement is sparse in terms of details, with no confirmation on whether fans will be able to attend either event.

“Our goal is to see our biggest international events played in front of a live audience and both of these cities provided clear pathways towards this goal, while also providing the best possible guarantee that all qualified teams will be able to safely attend and compete,” Riot said in the announcement.

“We’re excited to share the initial details of these two events and will be providing more information in the coming weeks.”

But in a now-deleted tweet from the official Valorant Twitter account for the United Kingdom, British Isles and Nordics, the Copenhagen event will feature a live audience.

Valorant fans have not yet been able to see teams at the highest level of competition in person. Unlike other esports, like Counter-Strike or Super Smash Bros., Valorant has yet to host a major tournament with a crowd.

Riot Games have hosted six major international tournaments without fans in attendance across its two major titles, League of Legends and Valorant. That may change come July with VCT Masters Copenhagen.