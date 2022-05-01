VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers NA & Europe: streams, schedule, results

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 circuit continues with Stage 2 Challengers across North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. In the race to Masters, keep up with the regional action right here with the latest schedule, results, and how to watch.

VCT 2022 Challengers 2 NA qualifiers underway as NRG locks in first slot

One new team qualifies in Europe as FOKUS replaces SuperMassive Blaze

Stage 2 Masters set to be held later in 2022

With NA returning home from Iceland victorious thanks to OpTic Gaming’s stellar VCT Masters Reykjavik win, there’ll be new hunger in VCT 2022 Stage 2 in the race to the next international event.

It all starts at Challengers, as teams in their respective regions fight to become the best at home before taking on the world. Here’s what you need to know about VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers in North America and Europe, including how to watch and the latest schedule.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022: stream

The Valorant Champions Tour 2022, including Stage 2 Challengers, will be streamed live on the official Valorant Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers: NA

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers: NA group stage schedule

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers NA will be taking place between May 13 and June 26. However, the exact schedule hasn’t been confirmed. The format will be exactly the same as Stage 1, with two groups of six facing off against each other for eight playoff spots. There’ll be some spots at Masters up for grabs in playoffs ⁠— two to be exact.

We will add the full Challengers NA schedule here once Riot confirms it.

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers: NA teams

Team Players Cloud9 mitch, leaf, xeta, Xeppaa, Vanity NRG s0m, eeiu, tex, hazed, Ethan OpTic Gaming FNS, Victor, crashies, yay, Marved The Guard neT, valyn, JonahP, Sayaplayer, trent XSET AYRIN, BcJ, dephh, zekken, Cryocells TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers: Europe

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers: Europe group stage schedule

While the groups and exact schedule are yet to be determined, VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers will be taking place from May 13 to June 26. The format is similar to Stage 1, where teams were seeded into two groups of six and played a round-robin. The top three in each then progressed to a six-team playoff with three spots at Masters up for grabs.

We’ll update you with the exact Challengers 2 schedule once it drops.

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Challengers: Europe teams