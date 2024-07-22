Valorant Champions 2024: Schedule, bracket, stream, more

Valorant Champions 2024: Schedule, bracket, stream, moreColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Valorant Champions 2024 starts on August 1 and will see 16 teams battle for the title of world champion and the coveted trophy. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament, from broadcast dates to the bracket, stream, and more.
The tournament will take place in Seoul, and matches will start sometime in the afternoon local time, so Western viewers should prepare to wake up early to catch all the action live.
The format for Valorant Champions is the same as previous years: a double elimination bracket group stage, followed by an eight-team double elimination bracket for the playoff stage. All matches will be best-of-three bouts except for the lower and grand final, which are best-of-five.
This article will be updated as more details about the event are revealed and as the action unfolds on stage.
Stream
You can watch all the action from Valorant Champions 2024 on the official Valorant Twitch and Valorant Champions Tour YouTube channels.
Various co-streamers will show the tournament, like tarik and Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta, who will give their own takes on the action.
We have embedded the stream above for your convenience.
Valorant Champions 2024 Schedule
The Valorant World Championship is divided into three parts: the group stage, the playoff stage, and the grand final. The group stage will run from August 1 – 11, and two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.
There will be a two-day break, and the playoffs will occur from August 14 – 24.
The grand final will crown a champion on August 25.
Bracket
The group stage consists of four groups of four teams duking it out for two spots in the playoffs. The draw for the group stage took place right after the VCT Americas finals and was manufactured so each group had one representative from each VCT international league.
How the group stage draw shook out is pictured above.
This article will include the individual match times and matchups, along with the results from each series.
Valorant Champions 2024 teams and rosters
Sixteen teams qualified for the tournament by battling through their respective VCT leagues or by accruing champion points through league and Masters event placement. Each team fighting for the world championship title and their full roster of players are listed below.
|League
|Team
|Roster
|VCT EMEA
|Fnatic
|Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Chronicle, hiro
|VCT EMEA
|Team Vitality
|ceNder, runneR, Kicks, Sayf, trexx
|VCT EMEA
|Team Heretics
|Boo, benjfishy, MiniBoo, RieNs, Wo0t
|VCT EMEA
|FUT Esports
|MrFaliN, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN, yetujey, cNed
|VCT China
|EDward Gaming
|CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon
|VCT China
|FunPlus Phoenix
|AAAAY, BerLIN, Lysoar, Autumn, Life
|VCT China
|Trace Esports
|FengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank
|VCT China
|Bilibili Gaming
|whyzy, Knight, Yosemite, nephh, Flax1n
|VCT Pacific
|Gen.G Esports
|Meteor, t3xture, Lakia, Munchkin, Karon
|VCT Pacific
|DRX
|BuZz, MaKo, Foxy9, BeYN, Flashback
|VCT Pacific
|Paper Rex
|mindfreak, f0rsakeN, d4v4i, something, Jinggg
|VCT Pacific
|Talon Esports
|Crws, JitboyS, ban, Governor, Primmie
|VCT Americas
|Leviatán
|kiNgg, Mazino, aspas, tex, C0M
|VCT Americas
|G2 Esports
|JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, icy
|VCT Americas
|KRÜ Esports
|Melser, keznit, Shyy, heat, mta
|VCT Americas
|Sentinels
|zekken, Sacy, TenZ, johnqt, Zellsis