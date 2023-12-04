EsportsValorant

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023 event: How to watch $80K tourney ft. Sentinels, PRX, more

AfreecaTV Valorant League is incoming, so here is all you need to know on how to watch it, the teams involved, and its schedule. 

As the last VCT tournament winds down with Valorant Game Changers, so too is the hectic rostermania period as we wrap up one of the last big international tournaments before the new year. 

AfreecaTV, the Korean streaming platform, is playing host to some of Valorant’s biggest rosters in an eight-team tournament that runs for five days. 

And with two of the most popular teams from their region, Sentinels and Paper Rex, kicking it off, the tournament is sure to be a head-turner. 

So here is all you need to know about how to watch it, the teams playing, the format, and the schedule. 

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023: How to watch

Since the tournament is being hosted by AfreecaTV, it means it will be exclusive to the platform. However, there will be broadcasts in different languages available as well. 

The English broadcast can be found here on matchdays. 

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023: Format

The AVL has a group stage and a playoff bracket.

Starting off, the eight teams are divided into two groups. Each group plays in a double-elimination bracket following GSL rules and the top two advance to the playoffs. 

Once the top four teams are determined, they are put into a single-elimination bracket to determine the tournament winner. 

All matches are Bo3’s, except for the Grand Final which is a Bo5. 

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023: Schedule 

The AfreecaTV Valorant League runs from December 5 to December 10 in a five-day tournament. The Group Stage lasts from December 5 to 8, and the playoffs last from December 9 to 10. 

Group Stage (December 5-8):

The two groups can be found below, with Sentinels, Paper Rex, and DRX headlining Group A, with EDward Gaming, Team Liquid, and T1 headlining Group B. 

Group A

PositionTeamRecord
Sentinels0-0
Paper Rex0-0
DRX0-0
Full Sense0-0

Group B

PositionTeamRecord
Fancy United0-0
Team Liquid0-0
T10-0
EDward Gaming0-0

Here’s the full set of schedules for the Group Stage:

December 5

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group A Opening Match 1Sentinels vs Paper Rex1 AM4 AM9 AM
Group A Opening Match 2DRX vs Full Sense4 AM7 AM12 PM

December 6

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group B Opening Match 1Team Liquid vs Fancy United1 AM4 AM9 AM
Group B Opening Match 2Edward Gaming vs T14 AM7 AM12 PM

December 7

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group A Winners MatchTBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM6 AM
Group A Elimination MatchTBD vs TBD1 AM4 AM9 AM
Group A Decider MatchTBD vs TBD4 AM7 AM12 PM

December 8

StageMatchPTETGMT
Group B Winners MatchTBD vs TBD10 PM1 AM6 AM
Group B Elimination MatchTBD vs TBD1 AM4 AM9 AM
Group B Decider MatchTBD vs TBD4 AM7 AM12 PM

Playoffs (December 9-10): 

December 9

Stage MatchPTETGMT
Semi-finalsTBD vs TBD1 AM4 AM9 AM
Semi-finalsTBD vs TBD4 AM7 AM12 PM

December 10

StageMatchPTETGMT
Grand FinalTBD vs TBD1 AM4 AM9 AM

AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023: Teams

Some of Valorant’s most important and clouted teams will be playing in the AVL, with the ever-popular Team Liquid representing EMEA, Sentinels representing North America, and EDG representing China. 

And because it is a Pacific-hosted tournament, there is also a plethora of Pacific teams making an appearance. 

Below you can find all the teams participating in the AVL. 

TeamRegionPlayers
EDward GamingChinaHaodong, CHICOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy
Team LiquidEMEAJamppi, nAts,Enzo, Keiko, Mistic
Sentinels North Americazekken, pANcada, Sacy, TenZ, johnqt, Zellsis
DRXSouth Koreastax, BuZz, MaKo, Rb, Foxy9, Zest
T1South Koreaxeta, Sayaplayer, xccurate, iZu, Rossy, Carpe, k1Ng
Paper RexMalaysia/Singaporemindfreak, f0rsakeN, d4v41, something, Monyet
Full SenseThailandLeviathan, PTC, JohnOlsen, sushiboys, foxz
Fancy United EsportsVietnamf1cio, Suka, YESicaN, Crus, Vera

