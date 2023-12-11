All Valorant teams playing in VCT China

The Valorant Champions Tour is expanding into a whole new region as China is getting a VCT international league in 2024. Here are all the teams partnering with Riot and entering the competition.

Riot Games has expanded the Valorant Champions Tour to China. Valorant launched in China on July 12, three years after it was released to the rest of the world. The game had to be approved by the Chinese government.

However, Valorant esports has been thriving in China thanks to online tournaments and multiple teams from the region have qualified for international events. Chinese Valorant fans have also been keeping an eye on its esports scene, with thousands watching EDward Gaming at Valorant Champions 2023.

Thanks to the official launch in the country, Riot Games can now establish a league in the region, VCT China. Just like with the other leagues, Riot hand-picked 10 teams to partner with to make the league and has already announced which organizations will be joining the esports competition.

Riot Games has chosen 10 teams to join VCT China

Some fans may be familiar with these teams as they have either been in Valorant esports for a while or are in the League of Legends Pro League in Riot’s other esports title.

Almost a year after the league’s announcement, Riot has welcomed these teams to VCT China:

All Gamers

Bilibili Gaming

EDward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

JD Gaming

Nova Esports

Trace Esports

Titan Esports Club

TYLOO

Wolves Esports

TBD

Riot Games Each VCT China team with their abbreviations and logos.

That final TBD slot will go to the winner of the VCT Ascension China tournament. That team will join VCT China for two years. A five-day event featuring eight teams will determine the final spot.

The tournament starts on December 23 and will feature these eight teams:

Rare Atom

Attacking Soul Esports

Dragon Ranger Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Night Wings Gaming

17 Gaming

Four Angry Men

KeepBest Gaming

When the winner is decided, all 44 VCT teams from around the world will be set to start the Valorant esports season in February.