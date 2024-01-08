VCT China Kickoff: Stream, teams and more

The 2024 Valorant esports season will start with a kickoff tournament in all four international leagues with the top two teams from each qualifying for the first international event of the year, Masters Madrid. Here is all the info we know so far about the VCT China Kickoff tournament.

The 2023 season ended with a bang as Evil Geniuses took home the Valorant Champions trophy. Chinese Valorant also took a step forward as Edward Gaming became the first team from the region to win a series this past season. Riot Games has made some big changes since the 2023 circuit ended, adding in VCT China and tweaking the international leagues’ schedules slightly.

Instead of having a kickoff tournament featuring every team in the VCT league ecosystem, each VCT league is going to hold its own kickoff tournaments. The top two teams from each 11-team league will then travel to Masters Madrid for the first major tournament of the year.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The 2023 Valorant Champions stage.

Below is everything we know so far about the VCT China kickoff tournament including where to watch, the teams participating, and the start date.

Contents

VCT China Kickoff: Stream

The VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament will be streamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

VCT China Kickoff: Schedule

Riot Games has not announced the schedule, bracket, or format for the VCT China Kickoff tournament. So far, we only know that all 11 teams will be participating and that the action will kick off on Thursday, February 22.

VCT China Kickoff: Teams

Team rosters are not final as the transfer window is still open, and some teams have yet to announce their starting rosters. However, most of these teams have been practicing for months during the off-season and should be locked in for at least this tournament.

This event will be the first VCT China event ever as the 10 invited, and one squad promoted, fight for spots at Masters.