New Valorant Agent 15 teasers spotted in-game after 2.03 update - Dexerto

New Valorant Agent 15 teasers spotted in-game after 2.03 update

Published: 18/Feb/2021 6:40

by Brad Norton
Twitter: cynprel

The first hints at Valorant’s next Agent have appeared in-game following patch 2.03, as players have spotted peculiar visuals across a number of maps.

While the latest Valorant patch introduced plenty of key balance changes, there was more to the update than first meets the eye. A new game type, Reyna changes, and Yoru buffs headlined the latest overhaul, though a handful of secrets were also bundled in.

We’ve already been handed some information on Agent 15, but these new secrets are the first in-game teasers for what comes next in Valorant.

Agent 15 is set to be the fourth Controller and cause a “cosmic shift” in the game. With unique visuals now appearing across Valorant, cosmic definitely seems like an appropriate label.

One of the first teasers was spotted by Valorant player ‘cynprel’ on Haven. After loading into the map, they noticed something out of the ordinary behind the Defender spawn. Atop a green crate wedged into the wall was a glowing yellow effect, currently being labeled as an Ember.

This Ember is unlike anything else in the game today. It appears similar to a flash effect but with a few extra details. There are spherical outlines surrounding the bright centre, along with a smoke effect emanating from within.

While there’s no confirmation on what this means for now, these teasers lend perfectly to early speculation. If Agent 15 has been designed for “galaxy brain players,” as Riot explained, a blend of abilities could be in the cards. Perhaps this mix of a flash and a smoke could indicate the upcoming kit.

Agent 15 might be able to wield both powerful effects, flashing enemies where appropriate while smoking sight lines as well. With Act 2 of Episode 2 loosely set for March 2, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out if this is indeed the case.

Valorant Agent 15 teaser
Twitter: cynprel
Agent 15 could drop into battle with a mixture of stuns and smokes.

These Embers didn’t just appear on Haven. Players have begun noticing the exact same visuals on Icebox and Bind as well. It’s entirely likely they’re hidden away throughout Split and Ascent as well.

With the first in-game teasers now appearing, be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days. Riot could drop further easter eggs without letting anyone know. 

Apex Legends devs are already planning more Rampart buffs in Season 8

Published: 18/Feb/2021 6:09

by Andrew Amos
Rampart in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Rampart was buffed in Apex Legends Season 8, and it’s already having a good effect on the Legend’s pick rate. However, Respawn isn’t satisfied yet, and are looking at more buffs for the turret-toting gal.

Rampart has always been at the bottom of the Apex Legends tier list. Ever since her release in Season 6, the turret-toting Legend hasn’t had much of an impact on the meta.

Most of that comes down to her stationary playstyle, which is unfit for a battle royale. As the battle moves on from her hold, she has no impact. She is also just strictly worse at holding down areas compared to other ‘bunker-down’ Legends like Caustic and Wattson.

Apex Legends Rampart Buff
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart has been buffed a ton in Apex Legends, but still isn’t relevant.

Buffs in Season 8 have given her some relevance in the meta. With an increased range of motion on Sheila, and more health on her Amped Cover, Respawn believes Rampart has landed “surprisingly well.”

However, they are still looking at more buffs for later in Season 8, or even Season 9.

“She’s not quite in the healthy range yet (especially not in pick rate, and history has taught us that when pick rate goes up, win rate does down) and we’re talking about more stuff to do for her,” developer Daniel Klein told players on Reddit.

They’re happy where the buffs with her kit, as well as changes to the Spitfire and the addition of gold mags, have helped her. The latter changes gave her passive a bit more power with even more rounds in a magazine, as well as faster reloads while holstered.

What those buffs could entail isn’t exactly clear. Respawn is hesitant to add more power to her Amped Cover as that would make her too strong as a “reactive” Legend.

Until then, Rampart players can hold out hope their main might be relevant in the Apex Legends meta for once.