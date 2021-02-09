Logo
Valorant dev responds after Dr Disrespect wants to design new map

Published: 9/Feb/2021 18:56

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect plays Valorant
Riot Games/Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect is finally enjoying Riot Games’ first-ever foray into the FPS genre with Valorant – but he had some words for the game’s developers regarding the quality of maps.

On February 9, the two-time look to Twitter to post some clutch gameplay where he secured the round-winning frag in dramatic fashion.

“I love this feeling,” he said in the clip just before landing a headshot onto the remaining member of the enemy team. “Just knowing that I can read the fucking situation like it’s nothing. I love this feeling.”

While Doc may be loving the feeling of playing well, that didn’t stop him from being a bit critical of the game’s maps.

“Valorant is somewhat addicting. They just need a few more fun maps in the rotation,” he captioned the video. “Flip phone is wide open, Riot Games.”

The flip phone remark is a reference to a sketch Doc acts out on stream where he “gets a call” from another streamer, developer, or even us at Dexerto. It’s really one of the best parts of his stream, and can lead to some funny moments.

The big takeaway here, though, is that it seems like Doc wants to help design a map for Valorant. He does have a lot of experience in that department, having developed some maps for Call of Duty and even had a big part in Rogue Company’s Arena map.

Shortly after the two-time’s tweet, Riot’s Lydia Zanotti, a 3D environment artist who works on Valorant’s maps, replied.

“I’ll get you more maps,” she responded. “I promise.”

Zanotti concluded her message with a pleading face emoji. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Doc will be bringing his signature violence, speed and momentum to a Valorant map anytime soon, but rest assured, fans definitely want to see it.

In the comments, many voiced their approval, hoping that Riot would let the two-time develop a map for the tactical shooter. Whether they take him up on the offer in the future, however, remains undecided.

TikTok’s Amazon Leggings craze: Seasum leggings go viral thanks to new trend

Published: 9/Feb/2021 16:30

by Alice Hearing
viral seasum amazon leggings TikTok
TikTok: abbieherbert/ TikTok: meipangtar

TikTok can make the craziest things go viral, from cranberry juice to gorilla glue. But the latest thing everyone is buying because of the app is one particular brand of leggings.

In the past year, certain products have seen sales rapidly rise as a direct result of popular TikTok trends. Ocean spray cranberry juice benefited massively after Doggface’s skateboarding video, and skincare brand The Ordinary enjoyed a boost after their products were recommended in multiple TikToks.

Thanks to a new trend, yoga pants are next. Everyone on TikTok is dying to buy a pair of these fitness leggings from Amazon seller Seasum, and it’s because they’re supposed to make your butt look amazing.

Since the end of 2020, TikTokers have been purchasing these leggings, and some have been filming reactions from their significant others. User @crawfishplatano racked up 2.6 million likes on a video where she sneakily filmed her boyfriend coming home to find her wearing the leggings. Safe to say his jaw dropped.

@crawfishplatanoGuess I’m getting every color 🤷🏽‍♀️ ##LoveStory ##leggings ##fyp ##foryou♬ Pull Over – Trina

As he walked in, he looked visibly amazed and said “now baby, where did you get them?.. Baby that a*s,” before even exclaiming that he wanted some himself adding, “you gotta send me the link then we both getting them in every color.”

In even more TikToks, one woman recorded her husband’s reaction after he got home from work, and he was caught simply just staring, while in another a man lifted his girlfriend up and exclaimed “We’re making another baby!”

TikToker Abbie Herbert’s husband also enjoyed her purchase, and said “Do they come in different colors? You should get them all…I need to get myself a pair of those.”

@abbieherbert_THE END OMG 😱😭! ##tiktokleggings ##leggings ##viral ##surprise ##react ##couplegoals ##fyp ##4u ##pregnant ##sass ##trend♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Where to buy the leggings

There are a few different brands of leggings that according to TikTok, will all achieve similar results. The most popular brand for getting the desired look is Seasum, and more specifically the Honeycomb textured yoga pants that they sell. They come in several different colors and patterns and are at an affordable price of no more than $31.

There are also other options that achieve the same effect and the names can normally be found in the comment section underneath viral TikToks about the leggings. These include brands called DCCDU and AIMILIA — both can be found on Amazon for similar prices.