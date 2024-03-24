New Valorant agent’s gameplay leaked ahead of VCT Masters reveal

Gameplay footage of Valorant’s next agent, Clove, have been leaked on social media. The clip gives fans at glimpse at what they can expect from Agent 25 a little earlier than Riot intended.

Riot have been teasing the launch of Valorant’s 25th Agent, Clove, in preparation for their reveal at the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals.

But a short on YouTube, posted by German content creator KennToGo, gave fans a peek at the new agent ahead of schedule.

The video, which was also shared by the popular ValorIntel account on X/Twitter, shows just 44 seconds of gameplay. But that’s enough to get a sense of what their abilities are capable of.

Watching the video, it looks like Clove’s ultimate ability provides them with the ability to revive themself on death. After being taken out, a voice line plays, “back like I never left,” as the character’s body rematerializes. The footage also showed off the range and placement precision of Clove’s smokes.

While the leak doesn’t cover Clove’s full kit, fans are already excited to try the new agent out.

“…actually looks insane, such a cool smoke placement screen as well as the self res.” One fan commented.

Players can catch Agent 25’s official debut, and the full preview of Clove’s abilities, during the Masters Madrid Grand Finals. Tune in to the official Twitch or YouTube to catch the showdown between Gen.G and the Sentinels, Sunday March 24 at 8AM US PT.