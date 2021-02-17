Logo
Valorant

Why Valorant players aren’t picking Yoru, and how Riot can fix him

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:19

by Andrew Amos
Yoru in Valorant grimacing
Riot Games

Yoru

Yoru hasn’t found his place in Valorant’s meta yet. He is one of the game’s least picked Agents in both casual and competitive. There’s hope yet, according to pros, but there’s a long way to go before the Japanese duelist is viable in ranked and pro play.

Yoru’s arrival into Valorant was much hyped. An Agent that can go invisible? Everyone thought it would completely break the game. However, the Japanese duelist has barely even dented the meta.

In casual play, Yoru is the least-played duelist, and almost the least-played Agent in the entire game. He has a pick rate of 3.1% according to Blitz, with the lowest win rate of 43.5%.

In pro play, these stats are even worse. Looking at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Challengers, Yoru has a measly 2% pick rate ⁠— the lowest of any Agent (Viper is sitting at 3%, while Skye is just above the duo at 8%) according to vlr.gg.

So why isn’t anyone picking Yoru? There’s a few parts to that equation ⁠— and not all of them can be solved easily. However, there is a route Riot can take to make Yoru a viable Agent; not just in pro play, but for the casuals too.

valorant riot games yoru gatecrash bug
Riot Games
Yoru might look cool, but his gameplay has fallen flat.

Yoru’s complexity makes him a burden

Yoru’s utility does bring a lot to a team. There’s a lot of value in the intel-gathering tools provided by his ultimate, and he can surprise teams with his teleport. However, his kit is overly complex.

“We actually ran Yoru on every single map except one for like two weeks of practice. We realized that he was effective ⁠— we were winning scrims with him, and Subroza was the one playing him ⁠— and it was interesting having a comp with that many flashes on it,” TSM coach Taylor ‘Tailored’ Broomall told Dexerto.

“But Yoru is a complex Agent, and that is a big con when you look at all of his pros. The less complicated you can make this game, the easier it is to focus on the team dynamic and communication.”

Tailored drew comparisons to Phoenix. Both have flashes, and both have intel-gathering ultimates. However, Phoenix brings so much more to a team.

“Looking at Drone on Phoenix, his utility is so simple we can just send him in to go kill when we need him to. It doesn’t take a lot of thought to bail himself out of situations. Not only that, but Reyna and Phoenix both have healing properties that Yoru doesn’t.”

Phoenix in Valorant Duelists trailer.
Riot Games
Phoenix’s position in the Valorant meta might be under threat if Yoru gets buffed.

Yoru is strictly worse than the Agents he replaces

This brings us to the second major point. Yoru was pinned as a Phoenix and Reyna replacement when he was revealed. He has flashes, he has the ability to go in and frag. However, as time went on, Yoru fell behind those two duelists.

Ultimately, what it came down to was Yoru was doing the jobs of Phoenix and Reyna, but worse.

This was evident in what fans saw during Valorant Champions Tour. FaZe Clan was one of only a handful of teams to pull out the Yoru in their 13-8 victory on Split against Retake. While Corey ‘corey’ Nigra made the pick work, he doesn’t bring the same punch.

“I don’t know if it’s more complex rather than I think it misses certain things that’d make the character unique,” the FaZe star told Dexerto.

“His footsteps don’t really have much value aside from breaking Killjoy [utility] or stopping a [Raze] Boom Bot from getting value. I think his flash is genuinely weak because it’s pretty easy to react to unless you have some really weird setup.”

Valorant Agent Jett cinematic
Riot Games
Jett (pictured) and Raze have dominated the duelist positions in Valorant since release.

Even in North America, where triple duelists compositions are prevalent, it’s hard to argue that Yoru deserves a spot over locked-in picks like Jett, Raze, and Reyna.

“In order for Yoru to be picked he has to replace another meta Agent currently in play. Right now it’s not certain that he does anything more than another Agent in play,” caster Kevin ‘AVRL’ Walker said.

“He just doesn’t do anything better than existing duelists. I can see the potential for him in triple duelist compositions but it’s hard to justify Yoru in standard double duelist compositions.”

What Riot needs to change about Yoru

With the latest release failing to impress in both casual and pro play, there’s obviously changes that need to be implemented. However, there’s not a consensus on how Riot should approach it.

Yoru firing Judge in Valorant
Riot Games
With the right buffs, Yoru might break into the meta. However, even that may not be enough.

One ability was isolated across the board ⁠— Fakeout. Yoru’s footstep-generating ability is too predictable, and doesn’t “fakeout” anyone.

“His Fakeout ability is definitely the first thing on the list that needs tuning. The concept of the ability seems interesting until you realise that good human opponents are not going to be fooled,” AVRL said.

“I actually think that if you could select footsteps sounds to use in your teamplay ⁠— for example, a team always knows a Cypher is always lurking outside A on Split. You can actually make those footsteps Cypher’s to make it sound like he’s lurking,” Corey suggested.

His flash needs to blind for longer too, according to Corey.

“The way that I compare it is; a Skye flash can flash you for a long time, but if it’s really far away in the sky, it’ll blind you for a way shorter duration than if it was in front of your face.

“It’s the same thing with Yoru, you’re kind of forced to throw it into the sky and it’s going to naturally bounce out of the FOV of somebody’s vision.”

Tailored isn’t even convinced balance changes will bring Yoru into the fold.

“I think some of [Yoru’s utility] is overpowered, I think some of it is underpowered. He could maybe use a balance change, but that won’t make people pick him.”

Until changes are made, Yoru will be remaining on the sidelines of Future Earth in ranked and in the Valorant Champions Tour unless some new obscure meta emerges.

Call of Duty

Best Milano 821 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:25

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Milano
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

If you’re always aggressively rushing onto the objective and playing aggressively in Black Ops Cold War, then this Milano 821 loadout will give you the edge needed to secure plenty of kills. 

While Assault Rifles are there to help you in mid to long-range gunfights, the game’s SMGs are always about up-close engagements. As a result, you’re going to want to fine-tune your Milano 821 to fit this hyper-aggressive playstyle. Rather than equipping attachments to improve your aim or your reveal distance, for example, speed should be the top priority.

Thankfully, the Milano 821 offers plenty of choices and it’s one of the fastest guns in the game. Here’s how you can get the most out of it.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Milano loadout Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Reach new speeds with this ridiculous Milano loadout.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 10.6 Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip
  • Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Marathon Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

We recommend picking the Infantry Compensator Muzzle over the Socom Eliminator. While the latter provides even more vertical recoil control, it comes at the expense of movement speed. Your goal here is to be as quick as possible, so hindering speed is a big deal-breaker for this loadout.

The 10.6 Task Force Barrel is one of the strongest attachments in Cold War. Not only does it boost your overall weapon damage, but also the range of the SMG, along with its bullet velocity. There is no better way to bump the lethality of the gun, but obviously, it comes with some steep tradeoffs.

You’re giving up on the notion of having a precise aim in favor of an outright beastly weapon. This thing will shred with the right Barrel, but it won’t be easy to control. So you’re going to want to play from a closer range and always be pushing your opponents.

With the 5mw Laser Sight, there isn’t much of a need to actually aim down sights. Your recoil is going to be tough to handle to begin with, so firing from the hip will often be the easier choice.

Black Ops gameplay
Treyarch
You’ll be zooming through the map in no time with this setup.

No need to reduce flinch with this particular weapon since you’ll rarely be aiming down sights. Instead, opting for the simple Speed Tape Handle is the way to go. This will give a slight buff to your ADS speed without any downsides.

Make sure you’re running Ninja and Ghost in the third perk slot as well. This is a complete game-changer for SMG classes as you’ll be able to get the drop on your foes, gunning them down before they can even react. 

If you’re trying to mix things up and swap out from the fast-paced SMG action, be sure to check out our other weapon guides over on our CoD hub.