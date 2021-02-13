Valorant Agent 15 is on their way in Episode 2: Act 2. A few details have been released about the new character, including what players should expect from their kit, and when they’re expected to release.

If you’re still learning the ropes with Yoru, you might be surprised when Valorant Agent 15 drops. The next character launch is penned in for Episode 2: Act 2, which is just around the corner.

Riot have revealed the first details of the new Agent, so here’s everything we know so far.

Valorant Agent 15 details: abilities, gameplay, more

Not much is known about Valorant Agent 15 yet. There’s been no leaks of their abilities or how they’ll look in game. However, we do know what playstyle they have.

Riot have confirmed Agent 15 will be the fourth Controller in Valorant’s line-up.

“We’re trying to push the boundaries when it comes to Agent abilities in Valorant, and so far, everything we’ve thrown at you has been less disruptive than we thought they’d be,” character producer John Goscicki told players in a February 12 blog post.

“Our next Controller is a cosmic shift from the play patterns you’ve grown accustomed to. This one is for all you ‘galaxy brain’ players out there that like to study everything that happens on a map.”

The hints Riot dropped have made it seem that Valorant’s next Controller will be somewhat space-themed, with potentially the ability to have a birds-eye view of the map. However, this is all speculation. More details will be revealed closer to Agent 15’s release date.

Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns to talk Viper and Yoru balance, with an added hint of our next Agent. Read it from the source here: https://t.co/zpIuvMJBO3 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 12, 2021

Valorant Agent 15 release date

As we mentioned at the top, the next Agent is getting released in Valorant Episode 2: Act 2. The current date locked in for the update is March 2, 2021, although this could change.

You can expect Agent 15 to launch on that date, or a few days after. We will keep you posted as more information becomes available.