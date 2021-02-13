Logo
Everything we know about Valorant Agent 15: leaked abilities, release date

Published: 13/Feb/2021 6:30 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 7:03

by Andrew Amos
Valorant Agent silhouettes.
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

Valorant Agent 15 is on their way in Episode 2: Act 2. A few details have been released about the new character, including what players should expect from their kit, and when they’re expected to release.

If you’re still learning the ropes with Yoru, you might be surprised when Valorant Agent 15 drops. The next character launch is penned in for Episode 2: Act 2, which is just around the corner.

Riot have revealed the first details of the new Agent, so here’s everything we know so far.

Yoru in Valorant
Riot Games
Move aside Yoru, a new Valorant Agent is on their way.

Valorant Agent 15 details: abilities, gameplay, more

Not much is known about Valorant Agent 15 yet. There’s been no leaks of their abilities or how they’ll look in game. However, we do know what playstyle they have.

Riot have confirmed Agent 15 will be the fourth Controller in Valorant’s line-up.

“We’re trying to push the boundaries when it comes to Agent abilities in Valorant, and so far, everything we’ve thrown at you has been less disruptive than we thought they’d be,” character producer John Goscicki told players in a February 12 blog post.

“Our next Controller is a cosmic shift from the play patterns you’ve grown accustomed to. This one is for all you ‘galaxy brain’ players out there that like to study everything that happens on a map.”

The hints Riot dropped have made it seem that Valorant’s next Controller will be somewhat space-themed, with potentially the ability to have a birds-eye view of the map. However, this is all speculation. More details will be revealed closer to Agent 15’s release date.

Valorant Agent 15 release date

As we mentioned at the top, the next Agent is getting released in Valorant Episode 2: Act 2. The current date locked in for the update is March 2, 2021, although this could change.

You can expect Agent 15 to launch on that date, or a few days after. We will keep you posted as more information becomes available.

FIFA

How to complete Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Published: 13/Feb/2021 5:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS’ next FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC is all about Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and if you want to give it a crack, here are all the details on how to complete it.

It’s hard to believe that Curtis Jones is still only 20 years old. But despite his young age, he’s already impressed fans and other footballers with his composure, movement, and skill.

EA SPORTS has noticed, too, and they’ve decided to give him a decent bump in stats in the form of two FUT 21 Future Stars SBC cards. If you want to add him to your squad, here’s the scoop on the requirements, cost, and solutions.

Future Stars promo
EA SPORTS
Future Stars is shaping up to be one of the best promos so far.

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Star SBC

Requirements

You’ll need to create three teams as a part of this challenge. Here’s a list of all the requirements for each one. 

Liverpool

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

England

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost

Curtis Jones’ FIFA 21 Future Star SBC card is a little pricey. It will set you back somewhere between 428,000 to 478,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

Solutions

Liverpool

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

England

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Premier League

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

So, there you have it, folks! Those are three of the cheapest possible solutions, one for each team, and none of them require any loyalty.

Curtis Jones FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 26, which means there’s still plenty of time to get it done. 

But keep in mind that it’s a steep investment and it will take lots of FUT Coins to complete.